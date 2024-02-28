Portsmouth International Port chooses ABB shore connectivity solution





ABB, a technology leader in electrification and automation, has secured an order from Portsmouth International Port for a shore connectivity solution for ferries and cruise ships visiting the port. As part of the port's sea change project, which aims to implement a shore power system on its three busiest berths, the installation will cater for two ferry berths, each equipped with five mooring points and an additional berth separated from ferries and cruise ships. The contract was finalized in January 2024, with installation planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 and operational readiness anticipated by the second quarter of 2025. The shore docking solution provided by ABB enables ships to shut down their engines while at berth, thereby reducing annual carbon dioxide emissions from ships calling at Portsmouth International Port by around 20,000 metric tonnes starting in 2027. This the initiative will significantly improve air quality in the port area and contribute to the port's long-term environmental objectives. “As the UK's largest and most connected municipal port, we are committed to meeting the highest environmental standards and have set ourselves the target of achieving net zero by 2030 and becoming the port of the country's first zero emissions by 2050. ABB's shore connectivity solution will help support these ambitions. Crucially, for the people of Portsmouth, it will have a hugely positive impact on air quality in the harbor and surrounding areas,” said Stephen Watkyns, technical director at Portsmouth International Port. In addition, ABB's comprehensive supply range for the shore connection system includes an ACS6080 16 MVA drive with a shunt filter, medium voltage (MV) equipment, power factor compensation, transformers, electronic houses, management systems of cables and automation. In addition, ABB will provide installation, cabling and commissioning services, with Portsmouth International Port benefiting from a three-year maintenance agreement. In conjunction with this initiative, Brittany Ferries, the port's largest customer, will introduce two new hybrid LNG-electric ferries from 2025, which will be the largest vessels of this type worldwide. ABB will collaborate with Portsmouth International Port and Brittany Ferries, along with a consortium made up of academics, maritime specialists and innovative technology SMEs, including the University of Portsmouth, MSE International, B4T, IOTICS and Swanbarton. This consortium will contribute technological advances and expertise to support the Sea Change project, making it an attractive and scalable solution for adoption by ports in the UK and internationally. In addition, Sea Change is part of the Zero Emission Ships and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, announced in February 2023 and funded by the UK Government in partnership with Innovate UK. Under ZEVI, the Department of Transport allocated over US$1 million to 10 flagship projects, supported by 52 organizations across the country, to undertake real-world research and development demonstration projects in clean marine solutions. These projects will be implemented in different locations, stretching from the Orkney Islands to the south west of England. ZEVI is an integral component of the UK Transport Office for the Reduction of Emissions (UK SHORE), which focuses on promoting rapidly scalable clean marine technologies to decarbonise the UK's inland maritime sector. In March 2022, the Department announced its largest ever government investment in the UK commercial maritime sector, allocating $260 million to UK SHORE, a newly created division within the Department for Transport dedicated to decarbonising the maritime sector. Through UK SHORE, a range of interventions will be delivered from 2022 to 2025, aimed at accelerating the development, production and operation of UK-made clean marine technologies and facilitating an industry-led transition to Net emissions Zero. If you enjoyed this post, please consider donating

