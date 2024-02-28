Historical review calls on employers to increase support for autistic people

The review sets out 19 recommendations to support more autistic people to start, stay and succeed in work.

Despite the fact that most autistic people want to work, only 3 in 10 are actually employed due to stigma and a lack of understanding of their needs.

More neuro-inclusion in the workplace can help fill vacancies and grow the economy by unlocking the potential of thousands more people.

A bold new government-backed review has set out a vision for workplace culture changes to support autistic people to start and stay in work.

DWP The figures show that only around 30 per cent of autistic people of working age are employed, compared to half of all disabled people and 8 in 10 non-disabled people, despite most saying they would like to be employed.

Commissioned by Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride and led by Sir Robert Buckland KC, the 19 Reviews recommendations for businesses and government include:

by signing up to the Autistica Neurodiversity Employer Index to access guidance on designing comprehensive processes and procedures

encouraging career progression by developing training packages focused on autistic staff

improving recruitment by ensuring that careers advisers can provide appropriate advice to autistic jobseekers

supporting autistic people already in the workplace producing autism design guidelines to create appropriate environments, furnishings and equipment

working with software suppliers to develop IT systems that meet the needs of autistic people.

The Buckland Review of Autism Employment was supported by the charity Autistica and includes the views of hundreds of employers and autistic people.

It sets out how businesses and government can work together over the next five years whether this shows successes in employing autistic people, developing pilot programs in national and multinational companies, or providing tailored support for autistic staff at work.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said:

I want autistic people to have every opportunity to benefit from work and to understand that businesses and government need to come together if we are to create the cultural change needed to move the numbers.

Backed by the extra employment support provided through our £2.5 billion Back to Work plan, this report offers employers practical and cost-effective steps to open up jobs for autistic people, increase employment rates and, above all, , to change the lives of autistic people.

KC MP Sir Robert Buckland said:

It has been an incredible privilege to compile this report and to hear from hundreds of autistic people about their experiences. This is about them and we couldn't have done it without their help.

Reviewing can make a truly radical difference to the lives of autistic people and their families. I call on employers and government to lead this change and make these recommendations a reality.

It's all part of the Government's long-term plan to build a stronger economy, which has seen unemployment fall compared to 2010, with four million more people in work.

The government has already managed to employ one million disabled people by 2027, five years ahead of schedule, with tailored support helping applicants realize their potential.

Access to work grants worth up to £66,000 made work easier for nearly 50,000 people last year. The government's flagship Universal Support program is set to provide up to 25,000 people with highly personalized employment support, working closely with employers to navigate any workplace adjustments required to meet individual needs.

Minister for Disability, Health and Work, Mims Davies MP, said:

There are so many benefits and positives that autistic people can bring to the workplace, and this matches what employment can bring to them. We need to make sure they have the job opportunities they want and deserve.

This welcome and important review will help autistic people to thrive and progress in the job market. I am keen for employers to get behind these recommendations and work with us to truly make our workforce more inclusive and welcoming.

Social Care Minister Helen Whately MP said:

We want autistic people to have equal opportunities to thrive in society and contribute to the economy.

For a long time there have been many obstacles for them in the workplace; this review is a big step to change that.

This builds on our five-year autism strategy and shows our ongoing commitment to ensuring that autistic people are able to lead happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives.

The review is the latest milestone in the government's mission to make the UK the most accessible country in the world, following the publication of the Disability Action Plan earlier this month, the launch of the Lilac Review, which will investigate barriers faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities. and the long-term National Disability Strategy, which will transform the everyday lives of people with disabilities for the better.

It also builds on the Government's employment and welfare reforms, including the new £2.5 billion Back to Work plan, which will help thousands more disabled people and people with health conditions start and thrive in work.

