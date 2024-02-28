International
SDG Week, Sustainability Expo Highlight Georgia Techs commitment to advancing sustainable development
Georgia Techs 2024 Sustainable Development Goals Week of Action and Awareness AND Sustainability Exhibition bring a variety of activities focused on sustainable development to campus week e March 4 8. Thit's annual week eemanagement and learning helps showcase THE different ways that Georgia Tech is advancing 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through teaching, research, operations and partnerships.
The SDGs were adopted by the US.N. General Assembly in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Stable Development. They address the world's most monumental challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, and peace and justice. The SDGs appear by name in The Institute's strategic plan as long-term goals that should guide Georgia Techs teaching, research and operations.
A key feature e this year's programSustainability Exhibitionco-hosted by THE Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems AND Office of Sustainability, It includes a series of control panels AND the lightning–round talks throughout the week, including:
- conversations Wsaid Cabrera: Higher Education and SDG17: Partnerships for the Goals.“
- Gorgy TThe Climate Action Plan panel organized by the Sustainability Office.
- Business Technical Talks with Dean of the Scheller College of Business Anuj Mehrotra with Laurel Hurd, president AND craised eExECuTivE oofficial, Interface Inc..
- The Role of Philanthropy in Climate Action and Sustainable Development, expected from Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts Dean of Kaye men feeling.
- Connecting for Sustainability: Collaborative Pathways to Environmental Justice, with Community Partnersorganized by the Center for Sustainable Communities Research and Education.
- Alumni Keynote: Exploring Pathways to and Partnerships in Advancing Energy Equity with Andrew White, CE 2019.
- “Innovation, R&D and Stability, discussion expected from EVPR Chaouki Abdullah.
- A series of seven– minute lightning talks by faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 6 8.
Mhours than 20 other events on the SDG Week calendar will be expected from campus units and student organizations. These include arts-focused opportunities such as SDG Mobile Film Festival IN the evening of March 6, or Teach SDG faculty workshop, and a series of events for students to explore sustainability and opportunities of international education.
Look a full the week's events list for details and registration (only required for some events).
The Week of Action and Awareness on the SDGs is part of a larger global effort through the University Global Coalition (UGC), which President of Georgia Tech fail Cabrera chair and helped find. UGC They includes higher education leaders from around the world working to advance the SDGs through system change and global partnerships.
SDG Action and Awareness Week is an annual event that occurs in early March. To collaborate next year, get in toucht THE Office of Sustainability IN [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gatech.edu/news/2024/02/25/sdg-week-sustainability-showcase-highlight-georgia-techs-commitment-advancing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than $1.3 million awarded to Israeli climate change technology startup
- SDG Week, Sustainability Expo Highlight Georgia Techs commitment to advancing sustainable development
- How Donald Trump Could Get Prince Harry Kicked Out of America
- Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is in an era where the Raman effect is truly demonstrated, i.e. India will only progress through science: Dr. Jitendra Singh
- Author Cox will talk about his new book at Revalation
- A low-ranking American tennis player is banned after testing positive for marijuana during a tournament |
- Earthy tones are dying in fashion | Culture
- Reaccredited | International School of Latvia, Latvia
- Why is the British Conservative Party facing a storm over Islamophobia? | News
- Rebecca Ferguson reveals idiot actor yelled at her on set, Dwayne Johnson defends his former co-star
- Google boss admits biased AI tool's photo diversity made users uncomfortable | Google
- Historical review calls on employers to increase support for autistic people