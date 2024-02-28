Germany arrests a fugitive from the Red Army faction





One of Germany's most wanted fugitives was arrested on Monday after living in plain sight in Berlin, just a few kilometers from the seat of the government that police say they fought to overthrow in the 1990s. The woman, Daniela Klette, who eluded police for decades, is wanted in connection with a prison bombing in 1993. Police say they believe she was a guerrilla from the Red Army faction, originally known as the Baader gang. Meinhof, Germany's most notorious post-war terrorist group. While in hiding, police say, Ms. Klette and two accomplices, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are also wanted in connection with Red Army faction activities, committed at least 13 violent robberies, using about two million euros. (just over $2.1 million). Heavily armed police officers arrested Ms Klette, 65, in Berlin's Kreuzberg district at a rented apartment in a plain, beige eight-storey building on a street where the Berlin Wall stood during the Cold War. When she was arrested, they said, she had produced an Italian passport under a false name. Police also said they found two magazines and cartridges in the apartment, but no weapon.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed the arrest of an elderly man in Ms Klettes' neighborhood but gave no details other than to say his age matched the profile of her alleged accomplices. A photo published by the German police in 1993 of Daniela Klette. Credit… Associated Press The arrest comes after a long search, during which police analyzed thousands of leads, many of which led nowhere. Terrorists can never feel safe, not even after 30 years, Daniela Behrens, the minister of state responsible for the police, said at a hastily arranged press conference in Hanover on Tuesday. State police in Lower Saxony, where Hanover is located, have been leading the investigation into Ms Klette and her associates for crimes they are accused of committing since 1999 to finance their secret lives.

We stood at different doors, to coin a phrase, in different countries, not only in Germany, said a triumphant Friedo de Vries, the president of the Lower Saxony state police, noting that the police had to admit failures before making the arrest. Federal authorities will be responsible for charging and prosecuting Ms. Klette and her associates for any politically motivated crime where the statute of limitations has not run out. The prosecutor leading the search recently launched another major public appeal to find the trio, who the news media have dubbed RAF retirees. A state prosecutor appeared on the German version of America's Most Wanted to remind people of the search and the fact that there was a reward of 150,000 euros, roughly $163,000. The tip that led to Monday's arrest finally came in November, police said. It took the intervening months to ensure that the woman who lived in the apartment in Kreuzberg, who, neighbors told the tabloid Bild, tutored children, walked her large white dog every day and was endlessly polite, was in fact one of the most sought after in Germany. Ms Klette, who police say did not resist arrest, was brought before a judge in Lower Saxony on Tuesday. The Red Army Faction, or RAF, was active from the 1970s to the 1990s and included several separate cells whose attacks on the state spanned decades, eventually leading to the deaths of 33 people. The guerrillas followed a Marxist-Leninist ideology and targeted American and capitalist interests in West Germany. Ms Klette, who was just 18 when some of the group's original members died in a suicide pact in a high-security prison in 1977, was part of the third generation of the RAF, which is thought to have included around 25 active members and hundreds of supporters.

It is believed to have played a role in the bombing of a newly built section of a prison in Hesse, which led to no injuries or deaths but about 80 million German marks, then about $45 million, in damage. The RAF was disbanded in 1998. Authorities say they believe it was only a year later that Ms. Klette and her two accomplices began robbing supermarkets at gunpoint. On Tuesday, investigators said they were still searching Ms. Klettes' apartment, particularly for clues that would lead to her two associates. Despite various obstacles, we have always believed that sooner or later we will succeed, said Mr. de Vries on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/27/world/europe/german-arrest-terrorist-daniela-klette.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos