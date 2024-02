Hub International names leader for employee benefits

Hub International Names Employee Benefits Leader | The Insurance Business in America































Hub International (HUB) has strengthened the employee benefits of its main practice of the national market with a key meeting, a meeting that is expected to address the specialization of the broker within the segment. The global brokerage has appointed Anthony Scott as the principal national leader of its employee benefits market practice, bringing with him over 25 years of experience in strategic human resources. Prior to this role, Scott led HUB's core employee benefits market segment, where he focused on large and complex organizations. Scott joined HUB in 2021. Before joining HUBScott served as vice president, healthcare practice leader and director of strategic consulting at Lockton Companies, specializing in pharmacy, absence management, healthcare industry, private equity and total rewards. Scott also held previous roles at Huron Consulting Group, LifePoint Hospitals, Capella Healthcare, HCA Healthcare and CIGNA Healthcare. He also had a brief stint as an adjunct professor for Middle Tennessee State University. Now his new role at HUB will focus on helping market-leading clients, those with more than 500 employees, design and implement innovative solutions tailored to their unique total rewards and employee benefits needs. In a press release, Scott addressed the challenges facing today's employers, including navigating hybrid work environments, regulatory compliance, employee engagement and providing personalized and cost-effective benefits. "At HUB, we're helping clients get ahead of these workforce challenges to build a resilient and engaged workforce that continues to drive their success," he said. Marc Cohen, president and CEO of HUB, commented on Scott's appointment, highlighting his leadership and vision in a critical area of ​​customer support. "Anthony has demonstrated great leadership and vision in an important area where we can support clients with every aspect of their complex employee benefits needs. We are excited to recognize and leverage the depth of our existing talent to enhance our comprehensive solutions that help clients build a more vital workforce," said Cohen.

