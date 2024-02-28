International
Too often left unsaid: the link between climate change and health | FIU news
People around the world face increased risk of heatstroke, asthma attacks and malnutrition. Understanding the drivers behind these growing health threats remains critical to solving them.
That message came through loud and clear when FIU hosted a gathering of top national experts around its new Population Health Initiativea 20-year research effort aimed at advancing health through university-wide collaboration.
Gathering of more than 50 experts recently in it Washington, DC, downtownthe university took the lead in drawing attention to a global issue: the link between climate change and human health.
That link will have ever-greater consequences as the planet continues on a warming trajectory, having just experienced its hottest year on record, leaders say.
“I was in Orlando a year or so ago and I heard from the farm workers,” said Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services. “Due to the effects of extreme heat and dehydration, it is common to have significant kidney damage.”
The President of the National Academy of Medicine Dr. Victor Dzau shared data from the world's largest investigation of global climate-related mortality. More than five million extra deaths a year can be attributed to abnormally hot and cold temperatures, according to the international study.
In addition, about 700,000 deaths are due to insect-borne diseases, among them malaria and dengue, the result of an increasingly warmer climate that is more conducive to the breeding of mosquitoes and associated pests.
A study in the European medical journal The Lancet in November reported that global warming caused by climate change could worsen mortality from respiratory diseases. High temperatures lead to an increase in pollutants and allergens, and poor air quality leads to decreased lung function, increased risk of asthma complications, heart attacks, heart failure and death, the publication said.
Hunger and malnutrition are projected to worsen. Hotter and drier conditions are projected to reduce the amount of agricultural products grown in the coming decades, which is likely to lead to food insecurity. Quality will also suffer, scientists say, as crops will contain higher concentrations of carbon dioxide, which will reduce their protein, zinc and iron content.
“The public needs to know this is a public health crisis,” Dzau said. “The story you hear never mentions the health issues enough,” he said of communicating the seriousness of how climate change will affect population well-being.
Dzau and other speakers pointed out that communities and underserved groups in general will have it worst if no action is taken.
Director of the National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities at the National Institute of Health Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable noted current research addressing care disparities faced by racial and ethnic minorities, those living in rural areas, and people with disabilities. He reiterated that the ill effects of a changing climate will also disproportionately affect the marginalized.
FIU's Population Health Initiative is partnering with the University of Washington's Population Health Initiative and will work to find solutions in the areas of health economics, lifelong health, infectious and chronic diseases, and population variability. climate and community sustainability. University of Washington President Ana Marie Cauce joined FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell at the event to highlight their shared commitment to working together on critical challenges.
FIU Senior Vice President for Research and Economic Development, Andrés G. Gil has pledged the human capital and other resources needed for success.
“Population-level health impacts are complex, with many contributing factors such as the economy, environment and access to preventive health care,” Gil said. “FIU has a large cadre of researchers and research teams from various disciplines who will work together to find long-term solutions that can be implemented by local, regional, global and private stakeholders.”
Six FIU faculty colleagues representing various disciplines attended the event, among them Mariana Sanchez, an associate professor of public health. “One of the steps is to really emphasize the importance of interdisciplinary collaborations and solving these critical issues as they relate to climate and health and all the other priority areas,” she said. “It's so multifaceted that we have to work together to solve these complex structural problems.”
Seven students also participated as part of a Women and Health Care fly-in, a learning opportunity that gave them direct access to leading authorities and important conversations. “I learned that climate change is much more important than we think,” he said Nazerke Aitmukhanbetova, a senior studying health services administration. “Action is needed now.”
The focus on the link between climate and health showcased FIU's twin institutional pillars of environmental sustainability and health. The latest meeting, which attracted members of Florida's congressional delegation, followed on the heels of FIU's gathering earlier this month of industry leaders and professionals interested in climate resilience technology. FIU has joined forces with local governments to advance the newly appointed South Florida Climate Resilience Technical Centerfocused on sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions to address the global climate crisis.
Student Rhobie Toussaint contributed to this article.
See the full program of expert presentations and discussions.
View a photo album from the event.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2024/too-often-left-unsaid-the-connection-between-climate-change-and-health
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Slam dunk! William Mukui paints sporting scenes with energy and passion
- Five Women Wearing the Same Dress runs March 1-24
- Too often left unsaid: the link between climate change and health | FIU news
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife plead not guilty in another corruption case
- Estonian roots of Alexander Stubb, Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson | A curiosity
- Laapataa Ladies Celebrity Reviews: Kajol Calls Kiran Rao's Film Super Cool; Radhika Apte calls it warm and wonderful | Bollywood News
- Gemini AI scandal causes Google's parent company value to plummet, resulting in $70 billion loss
- Hub International names leader for employee benefits
- Western North Carolina was struck by an earthquake
- Michigan primary: Biden faces protest votes as he and Trump win easily
- South Korean and US troops will begin major exercises next week in response to North Korean threats.
- Jon Stewart cries on set of 'The Daily Show' while talking about the death of his beloved dog