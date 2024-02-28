Improving food security in Ukraine through demining

Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine has had a devastating impact on food security in Ukraine and around the globe. Over a third of Ukraine is suspected to be contaminated with landmines and other explosive hazards, and nearly 6.5 million hectares of agricultural land has been adversely affected by Russian aggression, according to Ukraine's Economy Ministry.

Widespread mine contamination threatens the livelihoods of millions of civilians and damages the economy by reducing Ukraine's agricultural production. As the largest donor of humanitarian assistance for demining in Ukraine, the United States is committed to helping Ukraine enable safe access to arable land and the return of this land to communities for long-term productive use.

Russian forces have left landmines and other explosive hazards in Ukraine's prime agricultural lands, and their continued presence is a threat to human life, an obstacle to investment, and a major obstacle to food security.

Cost of Russia's War

Since Russia's full occupation, many families and small-scale farmers in frontline regions are unable to plant crops due to landmine contamination. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in them Ukraine Impact Assessment 2023Ukraine's frontline communities have experienced the largest proportion of contaminated land.

According to US International Trade Administration, Ukraine is one of the most fertile countries in the world, containing 25-30 percent of the world's black soil reserves with more than 100 million hectares of agricultural land. About 400 million people worldwide rely on Ukraine for their food supply, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). Russia's unprovoked outright invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and exports and raised production costs, creating unprecedented challenges around the world.

The United States is the largest humanitarian demining donor in Ukraine and remains committed to supporting Ukraine's efforts to address the impacts of explosive hazards. The State Department is leading the U.S. governments' response, providing $182 million for the effort through February 2022. This assistance is designed to strengthen the Government of Ukraine's capacity to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The United States also increased the number of NGOs and US-funded demining teams deployed to Ukraine to augment the Ukrainian government's efforts and accelerate demining in areas identified as high priorities by the Government of Ukraine. Currently, most of the survey and cleanup tasks addressed by the State Department's implementing partners are agricultural.

The United States supports survey and clearance operations through implementing partners Tetra Tech, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), the HALO Trust (HALO), the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD), and the Mine Advisory Group (MAG). The United States also funds the FSD to monitor and clean small farms under a joint WFP-FAO project. These farms are prioritized based on criteria developed by agricultural experts, including socio-economic factors, land productivity and risk of chemical pollution of the watershed.

In March 2023, the US-funded NGO HALO began working across the Kharkiv region to clear landmines and other explosive hazards from villages and farmland. Aleksandar Mikolaeovich, director of an agricultural company, has worked in the Kharkiv region for more than 40 years. It has an annual harvest of over 10 tons of wheat, barley and sunflowers, which are then exported to the ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv.

The land that Alexander rents is the economic salvation of the 400 local residents who live in the nearby village. However, from March to September 2023, Russian forces occupied the land, destroying granaries that housed years' worth of grain, damaging multimillion-dollar farm equipment, and leaving behind a deadly wave of landmines, booby traps, and other explosive hazards. .

US partners help local communities, villages and farmers like Alexander by investing in new machines and technology that clear large areas of land safely and efficiently, turning mined fields back into farm fields. Once the farmland is inspected, cleared and safe for use, farmers are able to get back to planting fields, harvesting crops and exporting goods.

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), also supports Ukraine's agricultural sector through Agriculture Resilience Initiative in Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine) program, which works to alleviate the global food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine by donating seeds to families and farmers, providing additional field equipment and increasing grain transportation capacity.

By strengthening Ukraine's economy and fostering sustainable recovery, the program targets pressing export challenges and supports Ukraine's broader agricultural sector. After all, demining is the first step toward recovery that affects Ukraine's economy, energy security, global food security, and the safety of millions of Ukrainians.

US engagement

The United States is committed to supporting the humanitarian needs and post-conflict recovery of communities affected by mines and other explosive remnants of war in Ukraine through its global conventional weapons destruction efforts. Since 1993, the United States has invested more than $4.6 billion in over 120 countries – and areas – to promote international peace and security by addressing the threat of conventional weapons.

Reyna Yang was a Frasure-Kruzel-Drew Memorial Fellow in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Arms Disposal and Reduction at the US Department of State.