International
UMaine combines honors for community followers on International Women's Day – UMaine News
UMaine combines honors for community pioneers on International Women's Day
Nancy Fritz | Maine Women's Hall of Fame
Nancy Fritz started her first job at age 14. Five years later, she married and gave birth to her first child. Growing up, Fritz learned that if she wanted to buy anything beyond basic necessities, she had to work for it. She adopted the view that anyone can get what they need in life by holding down a job, and held that view until she learned that equal opportunity did not exist in employment or education.
My work experiences and volunteer efforts, especially with people who are homeless, have focused on helping others achieve basic stability so that they can access the privileges that many of us take for granted, said Fritz.
The University of Maine will recognize her contributions to society on International Women's Day, March 8, by inducting her into the Maine Women's Hall of Fame.
For six years, Fritz served as Director of Homeless Initiatives in the cabinet of former Maine Governor John Baldacci. She chaired the State Council on Homelessness, directed the Department of Homelessness at the Maine State Housing Authority, and was a founding member of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, which was formed in 2000.
Much of Fritz's work was also devoted to helping victims of domestic violence. Because of her upbringing, she knows how she can affect a home by turning what should be a holy place into a place of fear.
It wasn't until a personal revelation that Fritz turned her focus to domestic violence awareness. A woman of faith, Fritz studied at Bangor Theological Seminary. As she was ordained into the ministry, she said a speaker she held in high esteem described her as ethical and honest.
I knew I wasn't living up to this description; I was living a lie, Fritz said. The next day I began to share my secret for my ex-husband, my friends and colleagues that I haveI understand myself as a lesbian.
After this fact, she joined a group of activists and helped start the Maine Lesbian and Gay Political Alliance, now known as Equality Maine, in the early 1980s.
Because of the challenges she faced working in the church at the time, she moved towards community service. While working to earn her Master of Divinity from the seminary and bachelor's degree in human development from UMaine, Fritz began volunteering as an advocate for families experiencing domestic violence.
She later served as executive director of the Augusta Family Violence Project, the Augusta Children's Center and the Coastal Community Action Program in Rockland. She also strengthened the Maine Coalition Against Domestic Violence into a more consistent and reliable resource for women across the state.
Her other work expanded the definition of health care in the state of Maine and its benefits to homeless children, families and individuals. Fritz has been an advocate for advancing educational opportunity and for equality, believing that everyone has value, dignity and the ability to make a difference.
Despite her reputation as a social justice warrior, her friends and family know her as a humble woman with four generations of homemaking knowledge and walls adorned with patchwork quilts.
Contact: Ashley Yates; [email protected]
Return to full story
|
Sources
2/ https://umaine.edu/news/blog/2024/02/28/umaine-combines-honors-for-community-trailblazers-on-international-womens-day/2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pioneer and trailblazer: Ilona Logvinova
- UMaine combines honors for community followers on International Women's Day – UMaine News
- Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
- Doctors consider signs and recognition of stomach cancer
- Imran Khan asks the Fund to condition the loan on an electoral audit
- Turkey offers to re-host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
- East Tawas Salvation Army Announces Changes to Office Hours and Phone Number | Entertainment
- Saudi Wealth Fund Partners ATP in effort to take tennis to the next level worldwide
- This $13 Walmart Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress is Perfect for Spring
- King Cove M2.1 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Judge refuses to suspend Trump's $454 million fraud fine, but suspends some sanctions
- New Sales Director Joins Lawrenceburg Event Center and Hollywood Casino