News: International Teaching in the glorious city of Hangzhou!
Study abroad and join Dingwen Academy Hangzhou (DWA or Dingwen), a bilingual K-12 school scheduled to open in September 2024 in the scenic Qiantang District of Hangzhou, East China. The full-size school, which will serve 2,800 students drawn from China and overseas, offers a 15-year K-12 education program that integrates China's national curriculum and the international curriculum, culminating in the International Diploma Program of Baccalaureate (IB). Dormitory facilities for up to 1,800 students, as well as on-campus accommodation for staff members create a truly international community inside and outside the classroom.
The Dingwens educational program aims to infuse young minds with a deep understanding of Chinese culture together with a global perspective, preparing them to be responsible and open-minded leaders. To achieve this ideal, DWA is committed to a forward-thinking curriculum; a safe, pleasant and stimulating environment; first class facilities; professionally run services; and most importantly, inspired and conscious people.
Hangzhou, located in Zhejiang province, is recognized as the center of economy, culture, research and education within a thriving and diverse region of China. With an area of 16,850 square kilometers, Hangzhou is home to 11,936,000 residents, making it an ideal location for various events and opportunities without being overwhelming. The city's culture is influenced by the surrounding bodies of water: the mighty Qiantang River, the picturesque West Lake, and the Grand Canal that connects it to Beijing. It is also considered one of the greatest national historical and cultural cities, famous throughout China for its beauty.
Teaching abroad with easy access to the vibrant city of Hangzhou offers many diversions: culinary delights from both China and around the world; malls, malls and stores of any kind; well-maintained, updated sports facilities for basketball, football, tennis, swimming and others that attract amateur and professional athletes as well as tourists; and many parks and open spaces.
DWA is conveniently located 30 minutes' drive from Hangzhou East Railway Station and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. Additionally, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is a quick two-hour drive away from the school, which acts as a hub for many international destinations.
The Dingwen campus stands in a beautiful natural and cultural environment near the Qiantang River and a historic canal, a scenic golf course and the largest university city in Zhejiang province. The school is deeply influenced by this historic yet innovative environment, blending Chinese traditions with modern society to provide a holistic experience for international teachers.
DWA has followed the highest construction standards while building their modern campus. The internal space of 177,800 square meters includes teaching buildings, a building complex, an international exchange center, three libraries and separate halls of residence for students and staff. Facilities for athletic, intellectual and creative activities house a 50-metre eight-lane swimming pool; an auditorium with 800 seats; a 400 square meter black box theatre; and a 2,500 square meter library. The school plans to complete the overall construction by March 2024.
Certified by the Chinese Ministry of Education and AdvancEd/Cognia, Dingwen seeks accreditation with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).
DWA offers outstanding extracurricular programs and residential facilities to foster emotional, social, physical and intellectual growth, along with the integration of Eastern and Western teaching styles.
DWA hires singles and couples of various profiles interested in teaching overseas, including newly certified candidates and experienced teachers without certification. They will consider pairings with a non-teaching partner. Candidates do not need to have an academic degree in the subject they will be teaching. According to government regulations, those up to the age of 60 can get a work visa.
The international teaching benefits package includes the following:
- A very competitive salary
- A moving allowance
- The flat is fully furnished
- Annual return flight ticket
- Private medical insurance
Also, education is free for two children. School lunches, coffee bars and use of school buses and gyms are also free. DWA offers professional development (PD) opportunities through PD days, IB training and a PD fund.
To access Dingwen Academy Hangzhou's full profile in the Search Associates database, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards.
Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.
