Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora issues health warning: Algal bloom on Ashburton River SH1





Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning for the Ashburton/Hakatere River SH1. The warning follows the finding of moderate to high cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the Ashburton/Hakatere River SH1. People should avoid the area and animals, especially dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning is lifted. There are also other access points along the Ashburton/Hakatere River SH1 that may have benthic cyanobacteria present. People are advised to treat any low-flow rivers with care, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact. Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says the algae look like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. “Exposure may cause skin rash, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.” “If you experience any of these symptoms, see your doctor immediately, also tell your doctor if you've had contact with dark brown/black algae mats or water in the area,” says Dr Brunton. Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algae mats should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. People and animals should stay off the waterways until the warnings are lifted. Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality. Facts about cyanobacteria: Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the river bed.

A low algal cover may occur naturally, but it can grow rapidly during the warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available water and sediment nutrients (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and steady flows, and favorable weather conditions (e.g., increased temperature, days quiet).

There is often a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can change over short periods.

Although high river levels will remove algal blooms, detached mats can accumulate along the bank and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

If there is a health warning, avoid contact with water.

Although county or city councils may put up warning signs, they may not be visible at the many river entry points, hence the need for people/dog walkers to treat any low-flow river with care. For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/ Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health at (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/ For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/2024-news/te-whatu-ora-issues-health-warning-for-ashburton-river-sh1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos