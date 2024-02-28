International journalists call on Israel and Egypt for access to Gaza Israel's War on Gaza News





Journalists call on governments to allow them to enter the enclave through the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

More than 50 international broadcast journalists have signed an open letter to Egyptian and Israeli authorities calling for free and unhindered access to Gaza for all foreign media. Correspondents and presenters from major broadcast media in the United States and the United Kingdom, including Sky News foreign correspondent Alex Crawford and the BBC's international editor Jeremy Bowen, joined the call for access to the Gaza Strip. . In the letter, the journalists called on governments to allow them access to the enclave through the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza and Egypt. We call on the governments of Israel and Egypt to allow free and unfettered access to Gaza for all foreign media, paper read. We call on the government of Israel to publicly state its permission for international journalists to operate in Gaza and the Egyptian authorities to allow international journalists access to the Rafah crossing. Since the beginning of the war, only a small number of foreign journalists have been allowed into Gaza, mainly because they are involved with the Israeli army. In a separate editorial for Sky News making the case for journalists to be allowed into Gaza, Crawford explained that the few journalists who have been allowed were not allowed to speak to Palestinians during the tours. This clearly has monumental limitations. We all have to ask why this is still happening nearly five months after the most intense bombing in decades, and how it affects our understanding of what's going on inside, Crawford wrote. Palestinian journalists who have been covering the conflict from Gaza for the past five months have done so under intense Israeli bombardment that has claimed many of their lives. The Committee to Protect Journalists found that since the start of the war following Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, at least 99 journalists and media workers have been killed, including 92 Palestinians. It is vital that the safety of local journalists is respected and that their efforts are bolstered by the journalism of members of the international media, the letter said. The need for comprehensive reporting on the ground of the conflict is imperative.

