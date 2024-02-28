Fears behind Grenfell-style dressing fire





BBC People affected by the Grenfell Tower fire visit the scene of the fire in Valencia Families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower fire have laid flowers at the building in Valencia that was destroyed by last week's fatal fire. Meeting emergency responders, they said there were direct parallels between the 2017 disaster in London and the fire in Spain that killed 10 people. Construction photographs suggest the cladding used in the building may be of a type now banned in the UK. The manufacturer Alucoil has been contacted for a response. Three people affected by the Grenfell fire traveled to Valencia to show solidarity with those who died, along with two people affected by an apartment fire in Milan in 2021. Sawsan Choucair, whose mother, sister, nieces and brother-in-law died in Grenfell, said she was faced with “the same scene of destruction, the same image, even the same smell of burning plastic”. She said: “My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones. It is an unimaginable pain that we have experienced and it never goes away. “For these Spanish families to experience it now is devastating.” “My biggest fear is who's next?” Images of the building's construction on Avenue del General Avils, obtained from Google Maps in 2008, suggest that the cladding panels used were made by the Spanish multinational company Alucoil. The photos show a protective cover marked “Larson”. Alucoil produced three types of cladding panels and the BBC was unable to verify which were used in the building. However, one of the cladding panels it produces, Larson PE, is known to be highly flammable. It is no longer marketed by the company but, according to marketing materials, it was available until 2018, the year after the Grenfell Tower fire. Larson PE has a polyethylene liner, a highly flammable plastic. This product, along with another more fire resistant version, the Larson FR, is likely to be banned for use in many buildings over 18 meters in the UK today due to changes in the law following the Grenfell Tower fire, although the rules of clouds are complex. Experts say a third version, the Larson A2, with higher fire performance, would not have been on the market in 2008. Reuters The Valencia fire appeared to spread quickly, with videos showing the fire moving up and down the panels In a video of the early stages of the fire, seen by BBC News, the flames are spreading in a similar way to those in the Grenfell disaster. The fire is moving up and down the edges of the cladding panels. The Larson PE product is similar to Reynobond PE, the coating blamed for allowing the Grenfell fire to spread so quickly. Both have been given, in some tests, a European classification of E for reaction to fire. Ratings range from A1, which is the best, to F. Products with an E rating give a “high contribution to fire” according to the European standard. The BBC has contacted Alucoil for a response. Watch: The moment two people were rescued from a burning tower in Spain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68415802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos