Marwa Hassanien thinks that diversity goes deeper than the color of her skin or the hijab she wears. There is a common misconception that diversity is only about race, which is obvious, Hassanien said. This misconception should be discounted because it makes my work seem irrelevant or unnecessary to predominantly white states like Maine.

As associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at Northern Light Health, Hassanien emphasizes all forms of diversity: ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation, age and socioeconomic status. Bias, often occurring without intention or awareness, can lead to health care disparities, particularly for people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, older adults, and people with disabilities.

When we acknowledge the existence of all forms of diversity, see diversity as an asset and celebrate our differences, we can create equal work environments, Hassanien said.

Northern Light hired her as its first DEI director in early 2021; she has since been promoted to vice president. The University of Maine is recognizing Hassanien's innovation in health care by presenting her with one of two Maryann Hartman Awards on International Women's Day, March 8.

Hassanien has made a difference at North Light by creating spaces of honest conversation without judgment, learning how to listen and knowing when to speak. Her approach to DEI is inspired by her background as an Egyptian-American whose parents moved to the U.S. in search of the American dream, she said. She speaks two languages, knows two cultures and is Muslim.

Similar to her open and fearless approach to DEI in the workplace, Hassanien has invited the community into her home around the celebration of Ramadan to demystify Islam.

Through her leadership, Northern Light has created a series of educational trainings at DEI to share with its healthcare network and partner organizations for those new to diversity training or ready for an update. Her colleagues know her as a line leader who learns alongside them.

Her extensive educational background includes a Master of Education in curriculum, assessment and instruction; Master of Science in Teaching English as a Second Language and Linguistics; and a DEI certification from Yale School of Management and Cornell University. She is also a current doctoral student in literacy education at UMaine, where she serves as an adjunct faculty member, as well as at Eastern Maine Community College.

Her community work includes serving on the board of directors for the Bangor Region YMCA, the Maine Multicultural Center and the Good Shepherd Food Bank. In 2019, Hassanien was elected to the Bangor School Committee and currently serves as chair. She also volunteers to train tutors for the Bangor Literacy Volunteers.

For nearly 19 years, Hassanien has chosen to stay in Maine in part because she and her family have never faced any kind of discrimination in the state.

I have met some of the kindest, most compassionate people here in Maine and have been blessed with great experiences, she said. I know this is not the reality for all individuals. That's why I'm passionate about crossing divides to help us all break out of our silos to see things from different perspectives and through different lenses.

Contact: Ashley Yates; [email protected]

Return to full story