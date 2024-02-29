New funding for Ontario universities is just a 'stop gap,' says credit rating agency





Ontario's latest post-secondary funding announcement is just a “stop loop” that will still leave universities struggling and could end up hurting the student experience, a global credit rating agency said Wednesday. DBRS Morningstar wrote in a commentary that the three-year, $1.3 billion package announced this week by Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop fails to address a “fundamental lack” of revenue flexibility for Ontario universities. “While these measures may act as a stopgap in the short term, they fail to address the fundamental lack of revenue flexibility for Ontario universities,” DBRS wrote. “As such, we expect universities to continue to face challenging budget decisions, which could ultimately have negative effects on the quality of higher education and credit ratings in the sector.” The agency provides credit ratings for about a dozen Ontario universities. The government announcement affects both colleges and universities. Organizations representing both types of institutions have said that provincial funds are not that necessary. The funding announced by Dunlop is less than half of what was recommended by a government-commissioned expert panel. The minister also announced that the tuition fee freeze will continue for at least three more years, contrary to the panel's recommendations. The $1.3 billion includes $15 million for third-party reviews to identify “structural issues” and find “long-term cost savings” at institutions, with Dunlop saying financial sustainability is a shared responsibility. Shortages will worsen given the lack of revenue, the agency says Efficiency alone won't cut it, DBRS suggested. “While the new funding will provide medium-term support for the most vulnerable universities, the lack of revenue leverage will continue to exacerbate the chronic shortages facing the sector,” the agency wrote. “Universities have been constantly trying to find operational savings over the past several years, and while efficiency opportunities may still exist, beyond a certain point, the student experience and overall competitiveness may begin to feel the brunt of deficits with limited revenue flexibility to support such initiatives. “ Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Colleges and Universities, sits in the legislature on November 28, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press) Colleges and universities have sounded the alarm about their finances, with at least 10 universities projecting operating deficits. Ontario ranks 10th out of 10 in every comparison of interprovincial post-secondary funding, according to a report last year by Higher Education Strategy Associates. International students now give more money to Ontario institutions than the government, the report says. The federal government's decision to limit international student visas will add to the universities' woes, DBRS wrote. Ontario will see its allocation cut in half. An expert panel commissioned by the Ontario government and Ontario's auditor general have said low levels of provincial funding over several years combined with the 2019 tuition fee cut and freeze are a large part of the reason institutions are turned more and more into international student tuition fees, which are very high. higher than what local students pay to stand.

