



28.02.2024 – 16:03 Continuing collaboration to advocate and elevate the conversation on weight health Ms. Winfrey will donate financial interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (WeightWatchers, WW, or the Company) announced today that CEO Oprah Winfrey has decided not to run for re-election at the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2024. Ms. Winfrey has served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2015. I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation about recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and protect health equity, said Oprah Winfrey. Weight health is a very important topic that needs to be addressed on a larger scale. “I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation,” Winfrey continued. In addition, I have decided to donate my interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). I have been a longtime supporter of this worthy organization and am proud to continue my support. The Board of Directors of WeightWatchers is in support of the proposal of Mrs. Winfreys to donate all of her WW stock to NMAAHC during the Company's next trading window in March 2024. Ms. Winfrey is making the donation to support the NMAAHC's goal of promoting and highlighting the contributions of African Americans and eliminating any perceived conflict of interest surrounding the use of weight loss medications. In addition, Mrs. Winfrey intends to donate the proceeds of any future exercise of her WW stock options to NMAAHC. Oprah has been an inspiring presence and a passionate advocate for our members, providing critical insight and advice that has helped shape WeightWatchers over the past 8 years. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank her for her energy, dedication and for continuing to play a role as a collaborator and thought partner going forward. What I know for sure, we will greatly miss her presence on the Board, said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board. In May, Oprah Winfrey and WeightWatchers will host an event on Weight Health. The event will feature industry experts coming together to demystify our relationship with weight. About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centered technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we've inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members achieve and support their goals in our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporation.ww.com . This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions regarding future events. next. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available in the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and through the Company's website atcorporate.ww.com). For more information, contact:

Oprah Winfrey announced that she will not run for re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. Oprah Winfrey plans to donate her financial interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Oprah Winfrey is making the donation to support NMAAHC's goal to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans and to eliminate any perceived conflict of interest surrounding the use of weight loss medications. In May, Oprah Winfrey and WeightWatchers will host a Weight Health event featuring industry experts coming together to demystify our relationship with weight.



