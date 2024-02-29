105-unit affordable housing project in Whitehorse gets $5 million from territory





The Yukon government has announced $5 million in funding for a 105-unit affordable housing project in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighborhood. According to the government, this is the largest affordable housing development in the territory's history. When it finally opens in 2026, the Winter Crossing housing project will see 75 of its units earmarked for low-income people who are part of the territory's Rent-Geared-To-Income program. As of Jan. 4, that program had 252 people on its waiting list, with demand growing by roughly 50 clients each year, according to the government. Winter Crossing will be owned and operated by the Daghay Development Corporation, which is the economic arm of the Ta'an Kwch'n Council. It is set to enter the first phase of construction this spring. One of 2 announcements The funding announcement was one of two announcements in Whitehorse on Wednesday aimed at housing. The city announced it would also receive $11 million from the federal government for housing infrastructure. He said he would put those dollars toward fast-tracking nearly 200 housing units by 2026. The city also plans to use that money to encourage construction of another 3,900 units, turning some of them into financial incentives for developers. Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabot said this is a unique funding arrangement. “It's exciting to hear the federal government talk about housing because it's not really something they're involved in,” she said. The money is also tagged for a long list of projects that will help the city grow sustainably. Administrative projects include the development of an online permit process and the ongoing rewriting of zoning bylaws. Cabot said both of these will remove barriers to densification. A climate change risk policy will also be developed, which will plan for fires and floods. It may include mandatory lighting of the lawn by fire and the search for fire-resistant building materials. “We battle fire all the time, we have big gaps in the city and we're vulnerable,” Cabot said. The city is also looking at vacant land and buildings. Cabot said a lot of residential and commercial real estate will be damaged, especially downtown. A potential bylaw or policy is being considered to combat vacancies; Cabot noted that other cities raise property taxes on freeholders to encourage development. She said further engagement will take place before any changes.

