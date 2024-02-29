



ST. LOUIS, February 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Anheuser-Busch reached a preliminary collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents AB employees at our 12 major breweries across the US This tentative agreement builds further on our existing industry-leading salary, health care and retirement benefits package, and includes significant job security commitments. “At Anheuser-Busch, we have said time and time again that our people are our greatest strength, and we are extremely pleased to have reached a preliminary agreement that continues to recognize the talent, dedication and hard work of our teams, positioning also. The company for long-term success”, he said Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch. “As America's leading brewer, we have the best people and offer the best jobs in the beer industry, and together we're focused on what we do best: brewing great beer for everyone, featuring moments that matter to our customers, and making a positive impact in our communities across the country.” For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of producing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have delighted beer drinkers for generations. This is made possible by the 65,000 dedicated men and women across our network who bring our business to life every day. We look forward to official ratification in the coming days. You can learn more about the negotiation process at unionnegotiations.anheuser-busch.com . About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our goal is to create a future with more cheer. We are always looking to provide new ways to fulfill life's moments, dream big to advance our industry and create a meaningful impact on the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of producing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have delighted beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, bulk distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packing plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues worldwide United States. We are home to some of the most beloved beer brands in America and beyond, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that offer beer drinkers a choice of craft with better taste. beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are driven by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch at LinkedIn , I tweet , Facebook AND Instagram . SOURCE Anheuser-Busch

