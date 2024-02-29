Alberta wants to withdraw from national pharmacy program

The Alberta government will withdraw from the federal government's drug program that covers diabetes medication and birth control.

The deal is part of the supply and confidence deal between the federal NDP and the governing Liberals.

At a news conference Monday, Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province is unhappy the agreement was reached without first consulting the provinces.

LaGrange said Alberta has “strong” drug coverage through programs like Alberta Blue Cross, although the plan has limits and requires people to pay for coverage.

She wants Ottawa to give Alberta per capita funding to bolster its program instead of forcing the province to sign on to a national program.

“Give us dollars,” LaGrange said. “Let us improve the programs we currently have, instead of creating more red tape.”

Doctors, health care advocates interested

Alberta's decision to pull out before even seeing the details of the deal is disappointing to doctors, anti-poverty organizations and medical advocacy groups.

Dr. Shelley Duggan is a nephrologist in Edmonton and president-elect of the Alberta Medical Association.

In an interview with CBC News, Duggan said contraception can be expensive for low-income women who lack coverage, meaning they could end up with unwanted pregnancies or children they can't afford. .

Diabetes medications, including insulin, lipid-lowering and blood pressure medications, can run into the hundreds of dollars each month, she said.

Duggan said she is surprised by the province's assertion that everyone has a benefit plan that can cover drug costs.

She cited a Statistics Canada study that found 7.5 million Canadians, or one in fivelacks any kind of drug coverage. Others have plans where they have to pay a deductible.

“What we know is that people who don't have drug coverage are 2 times more likely to miss medications than those who aren't concerned about cost,” Duggan said.

“We can potentially improve the health of Canadians by ensuring that cost is not the reason they are not taking their medications.”

I'm just asking wants to know: What questions do you have about the Liberal-NDP pharmacy deal? Fill in the detailsthis formand send us your questions before the show.

Meaghon Reid, executive director of anti-poverty group Vibrant Communities Calgary, echoed Duggan's concerns.

She said people living in poverty often won't buy medicine in order to afford rent and food.

Reid said there was a lot of optimism and relief when pharmacare was first announced, but that has now changed.

“What we're hearing today is that there are a lot of people who don't have that sense of hope because they don't know what the alternative is going to be for them,” she said.

Battling Ottawa

Full details about the program along with legislation are expected to be released in Ottawa later this week.

Alberta's government has battled with the federal Liberal government over issues such as child care, a carbon tax and emissions caps.

Chris Gallaway, executive director of Friends of Medicare, said the provincial government is using pharmacy as another way to pick a fight with the federal government.

Gallaway said he's disappointed the government is rejecting the deal before seeing any of the details, which could help Albertans lower their health care costs.

“Not seeing the details, not knowing what we are talking about, but to say already that we want to give up and not participate, is irresponsible,” he said.

LaGrange said she has asked to meet with federal Health Minister Mark Holland to discuss her concerns.