



Today, President Biden will issue an Executive Order to protect Americans' sensitive personal data from exploitation by countries of concern. The Executive Order, which marks the most significant executive action a president has ever taken to protect the security of Americans' data, authorizes the Attorney General to prevent the large-scale transfer of Americans' personal data to countries of concern and provides safeguards around other activities that may give those countries access to Americans' sensitive data. The Presidents Executive Order focuses on Americans' most personal and sensitive information, including genomic data, biometric data, personal health data, location data, financial data and certain types of personally identifiable information. Bad actors can use this data to track Americans (including military service members), pry into their personal lives, and pass that data on to other data brokers and foreign services. of intelligence. This data can enable intrusive surveillance, fraud, blackmail and other privacy violations. Companies are collecting more American data than ever before, and it's often sold and resold legally through data brokers. Commercial data brokers and other companies may sell this data to countries of concern, or entities controlled by those countries, and it may fall into the hands of foreign intelligence services, militaries, or companies controlled by governments. foreign. Selling Americans' data increases privacy, counterintelligence, blackmail risks, and other national security risks, especially for those in the military or national security community. Countries of concern may also have sensitive personal data of Americans to collect information on activists, academics, journalists, dissidents, political figures, and members of nongovernmental organizations and marginalized communities to intimidate opponents of countries of concern, deter dissent and to limit Americans' freedom of expression and other civil liberties. To protect Americans' sensitive personal data, President Biden is directing: The Department of Justice issued regulations that establish clear protections for Americans' sensitive personal data from access and exploitation by countries of concern. These protections will extend to genomic data, biometric data, personal health data, location data, financial data and certain types of personal identifiers. They would prevent the large-scale transfer of that data to countries of concern, which have a history of collecting and misusing data on Americans. The Justice Department issued regulations that put greater protections on sensitive government-related data, including geolocation information at sensitive government sites and information about members of the military. The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security work together to establish high security standards to prevent access by countries of concern to Americans' data through other commercial means, such as data available through investments, vendors, and business relationships. work. Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense, and Veterans Affairs to ensure that federal grants, contracts, and awards are not used to facilitate access to Americans' sensitive health records from countries of concern, including companies located in the States United. Committee to Assess Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector (often called Team Telecom) to consider threats to Americans' sensitive personal data in its reviews of submarine cable licenses. That these activities do not stop the flow of information necessary for financial services activities or impose measures aimed at a broader severance of the substantial consumer, economic, scientific, and commercial relationships that the United States has with other countries. These actions are not only consistent with the US's long-standing support for the free flow of trusted data, but are also consistent with the US's commitment to an open Internet with strong and effective protections for individual privacy and measures to maintain the ability of governments to enforce laws and advance policies in the public interest. The Administration will continue its engagement with stakeholders, including technology companies and privacy, security, competition, labor, and human rights advocates, to move forward in a way that appropriately balances all of these objectives. The President has encouraged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to consider taking steps, consistent with the CFPB's existing statutory authorities, to protect Americans from data brokers who are illegally collecting and selling extremely sensitive data. sensitive, including that of US military personnel. Additionally, President Biden continues to urge Congress to do its part and pass comprehensive bipartisan privacy legislation, especially to protect the safety of our children. ###

