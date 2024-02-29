Every state school in England will now share their daily attendance records across the education sector – including the Department for Education, councils and trusts in the next phase of government efforts to reduce school absenteeism.

The sharing of daily school records will form a new world-leading attendance data set that will help schools detect and support children who show worrying trends of persistent absence or who are at risk of being absent in education.

Schools, trusts and councils will be able to access this data via a secure interactive data dashboard maintained by the department for education. This will allow them to easily use the data to identify not only pupils who need support, but also to understand how their attendance position compares locally and nationally, so that they can to see where they may need improvement.

These reforms are the next stage in the government's plan to improve participation after the pandemic, which has seen a global rise in absenteeism and persistent absenteeism driven by broken participation habits and new and worsening barriers such as poor mental health.

The government's plan to improve attendance has included expanding the attendance center program to 32 centers across the country, which share best practice with schools supporting more than one million pupils, plus piloting attendance mentors , who work directly with students to address their barriers to attendance alongside a national awareness campaign aimed at helping parents. Our plan is already working, with 380,000 fewer students dropping out consistently over the past year.

Parental fines for unauthorized absences will also be brought under a national framework to help tackle inconsistencies in their use. A fine for parents should be considered if a child misses 5 days of school for an unauthorized absence. In addition, the costs for fines will rise from £60 to £80 if paid within 21 days and from £120 to £160 if paid within 28 days, which will ensure all parents are aware of when they could face a fine to ensure all councils issue fines correctly. .

Today the Department for Education has also announced Rob Tarn, CEO of the North Education Trust and founder of England's first participation centre, as the new national ambassador for participation. Rob will work with schools and school leaders to promote participation, share effective practice and support the continued development of the attendance center program nationally.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

Our fantastic schools and teachers unlock children's imaginations, potential and social skills, so improving attendance is my number one priority. Today we are taking the next step to further increase attendance and I want to thank those who are working with us, including teachers and principals. Education standards have risen significantly across the country, with Ofsted ratings from 68% to nearly 90% since 2010 – and pupil performance ranked among the best globally – so it's never been more worthwhile to be in school.

Key guidance setting out how schools and local authorities should take a support-first approach to help pupils and their families tackle barriers to attendance will become law from August 2024. Working together to improve guidance set expectations for school attendance including regular meetings between schools and local authorities to agree plans for children who miss the most.

It particularly emphasizes the importance of supporting pupils with SEND and mental illness who often need more individual consideration due to wider barriers. It calls on schools, local authorities and wider services to work together to support these pupils, encouraging early intervention and working closely with families to address their individual needs.

Rob Tarn, CEO of the North Education Trust said:

Attendance is one of the biggest challenges facing the school system today, so I am delighted that the Department has announced this important package of measures including making attendance guidelines statutory. I am also delighted to have been appointed as a participation ambassador for the Department of Education. I look forward to working with central attendance schools across the country to share effective practice and support school leaders to improve attendance locally and nationally.

Today's announcement is the next step in the governments national effort to improve participation and tackle the persistent shortage, launched in January.

This sits alongside a national communications campaign to raise awareness of the importance of participation, which runs until Easter. Under the bar Moments count, participation counts it outlines the importance of participation for attainment, wellbeing and development, and provides advice on further support for parents and carers.

Steve Wilkinson, President of the Education Wellbeing Management Association, which leads participation support in local councils, said:

We welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the DfE to share the vast expertise of our members on improving school attendance and other education provision. Putting these measures into law helps to reinforce the importance of school attendance and the need to ensure that families get the support they need, when they need it, working together to ensure that any barriers to children's attendance are removed. is removed.

This government is making long-term decisions to ensure that all students have a world-class education. The improvement in attendance builds on that work which has seen 89% of schools rated good or excellent by Ofsted, up from just 68% in 2010.

School standards are rising across the board and England has catapulted international rankings for academic achievement through our multi-million pound maths program and English and phonics screening centres. Thanks to reforms introduced since 2010, England is now one of the best performing countries in the world for maths, reading and science, and the Government will continue to build on this progress by delivering key reforms, including the creation of the Standard Advanced British.