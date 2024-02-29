Romney questions the administration's response to attacks by Iranian proxies on US forces in the Middle East

A transcript of Romney's exchange with witnesses is below and the video can be found here.

Senator Romney:Thank you Mr President. And thank the witnesses for your testimony. It has been very instructive and I want to join my words with those of others regarding the threats against Mr. Hook and others in the previous administration as a result of taking bold action to protect American lives by expelling General Soleimani. It is outrageous, in my opinion, that the fatwa continues to be issued by Iran, and how we can have anything other than a very hostile relationship with Iran when this continues is beyond me. I find it unfortunate that we don't have a member of the administration here. I would like to understand the logic of their current position, how it might have changed, what their views are moving forward.It's helpful to hear from experts like you, but you raise questions that really need to be answered by the current administration.I understand, Mr. Hook, you pointed out that given the administration's interest in renewing a discussion on the JCPOA, that they wanted to create a friendly environment and therefore ease the oil sanctions to create that environment.

But certainly at this point, given what's going on in the Middle East and the attacks from these various proxy groups, the administration is no longer trying to have a friendly environment with Iran. But what do you think explains the fact that we haven't dramatically tightened our oil sanctions? I don't see what the logic would be for not now engaging in crippling sanctions against Iran and its oil revenues.And I will ask you, Dr. Maloney and then Mr. Hook.

Dr. Suzanne Maloney:We have imposed seemingly crippling sanctions on Iran's oil exports, and as Mr. the US dollar. As time went on, the Chinese began to test that resolve, to test those possibilities. They also worked with the Iranians on a highly sophisticated set of smuggling and evasion tactics. The Chinese have companies that are not banks in any way connected to the US financial system, and so they are less vulnerable to US financial pressure. And over time, this has created a vast network that has enabled Iran to illegally export in defiance of current US sanctions. Without a very easy way for us to impose heavy costs on companies that actually import.

Romney:Thank you, Mr. Hook.

Dear Brian Hook:I've had this kind of conversation with countries around the world, and that's what Senator Hagerty mentioned earlier. I said you can either do business with Iran and buy their oil and buy their metals and buy their petrochemicals, or you can do business with the United States. And any country facing this choice, it will be the easiest decision they have ever made. ever done. They will go to the side of the United States. This is the economic leverage that we have mentioned by Dr. Maloney. I think the Biden administration was reluctant to implement oil sanctions at a level they should have been until the summer of 2022, when it became clear that the Iranians were playing games with our negotiators.

I think since then, the Biden administration has done some sanctions against WMD proliferators and human rights abusers, but they haven't done it against oil. They have shown interest in energy sanctions in the context of Russia, but they need that level of energy and enforcement in Iran. And that means, it means, look, Iran represents about 3% of the world's oil supply, and they're about 2.5 million barrels at most.

We got them down to 300,000 barrels of oil in about 12 months and China has most of it. You need to increase the costs in the bilateral relationship with China to reduce this number. This will impose an economic crisis on Iran. And it makes them start to change their minds about their representatives and their nuclear program.

Romney:You point out that China is the main provider of funds to buy Iranian oil, cutting off relations with China and telling China, hey, it's either Iran or us. Is that what you propose? Saying to China, we're going to shut you down? The challenge, of course, is that our economy depends on a lot of things coming from China. It's one thing to say that to Lebanon or other countries, but to say that to China is a very different matter.

hook:Well, Senator, I remember when I was in office and when we started our oil sanctions after we pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. I'll just mention, when you're in the Iran nuclear deal, you can't touch the oil. And this is a big obstacle. And so pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal allowed us to go after the oil revenues that fund their proxies. And so when we were looking at China and its imports, we sanctioned a lot of Chinese banks, but it wasn't enough. There are many aspects to our bilateral relations with China.

That should be a big part of it. When we started our oil sanctions, the price of Brant crude oil was 74. We brought it down to 72, even after removing nearly 3% of the world's oil supply. And I worked with oil ministers around the world to increase production to offset the loss of Iranian crude in global energy markets. So you can zero Iran's oil exports and still not have a shock, an energy shock, if you work with other oil ministers to increase production.