The latest Middle East: 30,000 people have now been killed in Gaza during the conflict | World news

By Alistair Bunkall, Middle East Correspondent Thirty thousand dead, in less than five months of fighting. This figure does not include the large number of injured. It's just an estimate and impossible for us to verify with precision as a figure, but historically the number of runs during past Israel-Hamas wars has proven to be fairly accurate once the guns have fallen silent and the dead can be officially counted. Israel has repeatedly tried to discredit Gaza's health ministry, which lists the numbers as “run by Hamas,” but in reality the people who count and register the dead tend to be medical professionals or administrators. According to reports from a number of international news agencies, IDF officials have admitted that the figure is probably broadly correct, and the US State Department has estimated that it could be even higher due to the many who are undoubtedly buried under the rubble. and currently irreversible. Of that number, Israel estimates that about 12,000 of them were Hamas fighters, meaning that almost 20,000 were civilians, the majority reportedly women and children. They are as much victims of Hamas' deadly terrorist attack on October 7 as Israel's unforgivable attack on Gaza since then. By comparison, the charity Oxfam calculated that the average daily death toll in Gaza was higher than any other recent conflict including Ukraine, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen. Although the Israel Defense Forces claim to be the most moral army in the world and insist they are doing more than any army “in the history of the world” to prevent civilian casualties, their tactics in the first months of the war clearly were. it is regarded by allies, including the United States, as too harsh. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of “a gap” between “Israel's intent to protect civilians and what we're seeing on the ground,” and Joe Biden said “many” of the dead were civilians. It is these concerns that are persuading Washington and others to warn Israel against occupying the southern town of Rafah. With more than 1.1. millions of people sheltering there, an Israeli attack along the lines we have seen over the past few months could result in bloodshed unless significant efforts are made to protect Palestinian civilians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/gaza-hamas-israel-latest-30-000-deaths-sky-news-live-blog-12978800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos