With your permission Mr. Chairman, I would like to make a statement on our plans to reform the acquisition system of the Ministry of Defense:

The narrative of our procurement system has long been followed by large programs that were various: overly complex; over-budget; over time.

Of course, military procurement is complex. And external factors, particularly supply chain disruption, have caused delays across the board, which are likely to continue to hit programs for now.

It is also true that our system has excelled in procuring large quantities of ammunition in Ukraine.

We have not stood still, we have identified and addressed systemic issues affecting delivery and learning and applying lessons from experience.

We have driven speed and agility through streamlined processes and by increasing the capability and capacity of Senior Accountable Owners.

Over the past six years, Defense Equipment and Support has come a long way in its internal reform efforts.

However, the long-standing weaknesses of the Defense acquisition are well-known, including:

A tendency for excellent procurement to potentially be over-ordered for export, leaving industrial capacity vulnerable.

As the Sheldons Ajax report assessed, staff are wary of speaking up when problems arise.

In particular, and in my view most significantly, the devolved authority model implemented following Lord Levenes' 2011 report, which was supposed to promote financial accountability, but instead makes it difficult to achieve priorities in practice.

With budgets strained by inflation, the result is inevitably what we call over-programming; in the absence of effective prioritization, many projects require a limited amount of funding.

Inadvertently, this fosters a competition between the three single services that each compete to get their program under contract, knowing that funding is oversubscribed.

Such overprogramming can be handled in only one way.

Delay shifting programs to the right to balance the books.

But Mr. Speaker, none of these problems compares to the most compelling reason for reform.

In a world where our adversaries are threatening to outcompete us in terms of capabilities, we have no choice but to reform acquisition or see our military competitiveness diminished.

Ukraine has shown that today's battlefield is highly contested.

Integrated operations are essential.

In 2021 we announced the Integrated Concept of Operation recognizing the military need for an integrated concept of operations but maintaining a delegated procurement system.

So today, I'm announcing our new Integrated Procurement Model.

In a world where multi-domain communications are critical, data integration is paramount. At the same time, where our kit needs to be secure with UK-made key elements, and we need to prioritize procuring opportunities alongside the shiny new platform that can't run without them.

What does this mean in practice?

There will be five main features of our new approach.

First, it will join procurements anchored in overall defense affordability, rather than ad hoc silos vulnerable to overscheduling.

A key example will be our pending Ammunition Strategy, a top priority given our need to replenish weapons stockpiles to combat levels. Defense prioritization of munitions procurement will be driven not only by the hard reality of the greatest threats we face, but by the scale of the demand signal required for optimal output always in production for both the military and industry. .

Second, we will have new checks and balances to challenge the assumptions at the start of the programs.

In particular, our new Integration Design Authority, based in Strategic Command, will be empowered to ensure that our new approach is adopted in practice. If requests lack a data integration plan or associated capabilities, the proposal will be returned.

But they will also be able to monitor programs where opportunities may arise for example to make better use of AI or new technologies.

Meanwhile, in the predominantly civilian MoD realm, a broad defense portfolio approach will bring together all the expertise at our disposal to enable properly informed choices and decisions about priorities.

The aim will be to provide a credible second opinion for Ministers to weigh against the demands proposed by the military. In particular, this will include a much stronger role for our excellent scientists at Dstl, to focus on technological sustainability; experts will be tasked with market analysis and prioritizing advice on industrial options, ensuring we make the best informed decision whether to go off-the-shelf, sovereign manufacturing or somewhere in between.

And to avoid new oversight that simply leads to more red tape, this reform runs parallel to Defense Design, which aims to streamline our internal processes.

The third key feature is the prioritization of exportability, which will now be considered in depth from the start of the programs in order to maximize the potential market for a given skill and therefore boost British industrial resilience.

That is why one of the main expert voices will be our export specialists. At the moment their main focus is on export campaigns, mainly for baked goods. But I want that expertise to be fed into the MOD acquisition process from the start giving us hard data to quantify the risk that ordered requirements may create a delta between our needs and international demand. Above all, that means our international export campaigns can start at a much earlier point in the product life cycle.

The fourth feature of our new approach is the empowerment of industrial innovation.

We have already begun our radical new venture to engage the industry in secret, to provide the strongest possible understanding of our future requirements. My aim is to integrate this approach throughout procurement, fostering the deepest possible relationship with industry, enabling entrepreneurial innovation to flourish and our supply chains to become more resilient. A more holistic approach to supplier management will complement this by enabling the department to speak with a clearer voice about priorities once on contract.

Fifth and finally, we will follow spiral development by default.

Look for 60%-80% of the possible, rather than striving for perfection.

For such spiral programs, we will remove the initial operational capability and the full operational capability.

Instead of IOC or FOC there will be MDC the minimum deployable capability.

And while there will have to be exceptions, we have set new default time targets for the programs: three years for digital; five for platforms.

Because this is about pace, but to achieve pace, we need the right people, capable Senior Responsible Owners, operating in an environment of psychological safety.

As such, and given its emphasis on our people and psychological safety – I am pleased to report that we believe we have now implemented all 24 recommendations of the Sheldon review at Ajax.

Finally, how will this systemic change be implemented?

I told HCDC that our plan was to launch our new model in the next financial year.

So, from the second week of April, the Integration Design Authority will officially perform its new oversight function in support of the Integrated Procurement Model.

For major new programs starting after this date, newly formed expert advice will be made available to Ministers ensuring that we resolve all difficult issues at the start of a major procurement, locking in key policy decisions in so that our SROs and commercial functions can deliver. with the rhythm from there inside.

Although for contractual reasons existing programs will continue in their current procurement mode, on April 8th we will release our new Spiral Development Playbook so that existing programs that can adopt Spiral features will be empowered to do so .

On exportability, yesterday I published the next phase of our New Medium Helicopter competition, which includes a strong weighting on exports to ensure that the high quality rotary work it will support in the UK is sustainable for the long term.

Such an approach to weighting exportability, where appropriate, will become the default from 8 April.

From that date our three- and five-year targets will apply to new programs including pending high-priority procurements such as the Mobile Fires Platform.

Ukraine has shown how close combat artillery remains critical to combat. Now we will accelerate that important purchase. Illustrating our new approach whereby we will order critical capabilities in parallel with the platform itself, particularly ammunition.

But Ukraine has also shown the importance of drones, and unmanned systems will form the first overall category of pipe cleaners for the Integrated End-to-End Procurement Model.

Alongside this statement I am today publishing a short guidance note that explains the basics of our new acquisition approach. Copies of which will be placed in the Library of the House of Representatives and I believe will be available at the polling station after I sit down Mr. Speaker.

The current environment in which we find ourselves fighting in Europe has made it impossible to ignore the urgent need for change.

All focus must now be on delivery: I welcome this statement to the House.