



– ARTICLE 2: – ID on the report of the High Commissioner for the Occupied Palestinian Territory – SPEAKERS: Mr. Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council (Introduction)

Mr. Volker Trk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights

Israel (as the relevant state), Mrs. Meirav Eilon Shahar

The State of Palestine (as the relevant State), Mr. Ibrahim Khraishi

Pakistan (on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – OIC), Mr. Bilal Ahmad

Qatar (on behalf of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf – GCC), Mrs. Hend Abdalrahman Al-Muftah

European Union, Mrs. Lotte Knudsen

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Manuel Garcia

Egypt (on behalf of the Group of Arab States), Mr. Ahmed Ihab Abdelahad Gamaleldin

The Gambia (on behalf of the Group of African States), Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah

Finland, Ms. Heidi Schroderus-Fox

Norway, Mr. Tormod C. Endresen

France, Mr. Jeremy Bonnafont

United Arab Emirates, Ms. Priest Qassim

Saudi Arabia, Mr. Abdulmohsen Majed A. Binkothaila

Luxembourg, Mr. Mark Bichler

Qatar, Ms. Hand Abdalrahman Al-Muftah

Pakistan, Mr. Muneeb Ahmed

Switzerland, Mr. Jr. Lauber

Libby, Mrs. Lamia Fathi Abusedra

Belgium, Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve

Oman, Mr. Talal Al Siyabi

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Ali Bahrain

Turkey, Mr. gwen beige

Jordan, Mr. Belal Hazaimeh

Ireland, Mr. Noel White

Iraq, Mr. Abdul Kerim Toma Kaab

Russian Federation, Mr. Ruslan Stroganov

Australia, Ms. Amanda Gorely

Holland (Deep Kingdom), Mr. Paul Beckers

Colombia, Mr. Gustavo Gallon

Slovenia, Ms. Jana URH Lesjak

Indonesia, Mr. Febrian Ruddyard

Cuba, Mr. Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman

Maldives, Ms. Salma Rasheed

South Africa, Ms. Portia Mngomezulu

Chile, Mrs. Claudia Fuentes Julio

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garca

Malaysia, Ms. Nadzirah Binti Osman

Senegal, Mr. Mountaga Wagne

Brazil, Ms. Daniel Luz

Spain, Ms. Aurora Daz-Rato Revuelta

Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Mr. Pang Kwang Hyok

New Zealand, Ms. Lucy Duncan

China, Mr. Chen Xu

Kuwait, Mr. Nasser Abdullah HM Alhayen

Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed El Habib Bal

Tunisia, Mr. Sabri Bachtobji

Syrian Arab Republic, Mrs. Khawla Yussef

Bolivia, Ms. Ins Valeria Carrasco Alurralde

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mrs. Rita FRENCH

Portugal, Mr. Mr. Martins

Bangladesh

Yemen, Mr. Ali Mohamed Saeed Majawar

Algeria, Mr. Rachid Belahan

Japan, Mr. Shiota Takahiro

Eritrea, Mrs. Zebib Gebrekidan

Lebanon, Ms. Rana EL Khoury

Canada, Ms. Leslie E. Norton

Niger, Mr. Laouali Labo

Sri Lanka, Ms. Dayani Mendis

India, Mr. Arindam Bagchi

United States of America, Mrs. Michelle Taylor

Uganda, Mr. Marcel Robert Tibaleka

Liechtenstein, Mr. Daniel Batliner

Namibia, Ms. Yvonne Dausab

Morocco, Mr. Nasser Bourita

People's Democratic Republic of Laos, Mr. Latsamy Keomany

Bahrain, Ms. Fatima Ibrahim Aldosari

Sierra Leone, Mr. Samuel Saffa

Human Rights Watch, Ms. Lucy McKernan

NGO Research Institute, Ms. Anne Herzberg

Center for Global Non-Killing, Mr. Christophe Barbey

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Ms. Cheya Katele

Ma'onah Association for Human Rights and Immigration, Ms. Sofia Losikova

United Nations Organization, Mr. Hillel Neuer

Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy (MIFTAH), Ms. Khadeja Ibrahim

Article 19 – International Center Against Censorship, Mr. Callum Birch

Al-Haq, Law in the Service of Man, Shahd Qaddoura

State of Palestine (right of reply), Mr. Ibrahim Khraishi

Israel (right of reply), Mr. Nathan Chicheportiche

Mr. Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council (Closing Speech) – ID on the report of the Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua – SPEAKERS: Mr. Jan-Michael Simon, Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua

Nicaragua (as the relevant country), Ms. Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina

Luxembourg (on behalf of Benelux), Mr. Mark Bichler

Latvia (on behalf of NB8), Ms. Dace Cildermane

Costa Rica (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Christian Guillermet Fernandez

European Union, Mr. Rocco Polin

Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Shatha Adel K. Alahmadi

Ecuador, Ms. Patricia Mara Borja Hidalgo

