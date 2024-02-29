International
8th Meeting – 55th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
– ARTICLE 2:
– ID on the report of the High Commissioner for the Occupied Palestinian Territory –
SPEAKERS:
- Mr. Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council (Introduction)
- Mr. Volker Trk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
- Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights
- Israel (as the relevant state), Mrs. Meirav Eilon Shahar
- The State of Palestine (as the relevant State), Mr. Ibrahim Khraishi
- Pakistan (on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – OIC), Mr. Bilal Ahmad
- Qatar (on behalf of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf – GCC), Mrs. Hend Abdalrahman Al-Muftah
- European Union, Mrs. Lotte Knudsen
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic) (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Manuel Garcia
- Egypt (on behalf of the Group of Arab States), Mr. Ahmed Ihab Abdelahad Gamaleldin
- The Gambia (on behalf of the Group of African States), Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah
- Finland, Ms. Heidi Schroderus-Fox
- Norway, Mr. Tormod C. Endresen
- France, Mr. Jeremy Bonnafont
- United Arab Emirates, Ms. Priest Qassim
- Saudi Arabia, Mr. Abdulmohsen Majed A. Binkothaila
- Luxembourg, Mr. Mark Bichler
- Qatar, Ms. Hand Abdalrahman Al-Muftah
- Pakistan, Mr. Muneeb Ahmed
- Switzerland, Mr. Jr. Lauber
- Libby, Mrs. Lamia Fathi Abusedra
- Belgium, Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve
- Oman, Mr. Talal Al Siyabi
- Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Ali Bahrain
- Turkey, Mr. gwen beige
- Jordan, Mr. Belal Hazaimeh
- Ireland, Mr. Noel White
- Iraq, Mr. Abdul Kerim Toma Kaab
- Russian Federation, Mr. Ruslan Stroganov
- Australia, Ms. Amanda Gorely
- Holland (Deep Kingdom), Mr. Paul Beckers
- Colombia, Mr. Gustavo Gallon
- Slovenia, Ms. Jana URH Lesjak
- Indonesia, Mr. Febrian Ruddyard
- Cuba, Mr. Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman
- Maldives, Ms. Salma Rasheed
- South Africa, Ms. Portia Mngomezulu
- Chile, Mrs. Claudia Fuentes Julio
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garca
- Malaysia, Ms. Nadzirah Binti Osman
- Senegal, Mr. Mountaga Wagne
- Brazil, Ms. Daniel Luz
- Spain, Ms. Aurora Daz-Rato Revuelta
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Mr. Pang Kwang Hyok
- New Zealand, Ms. Lucy Duncan
- China, Mr. Chen Xu
- Kuwait, Mr. Nasser Abdullah HM Alhayen
- Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed El Habib Bal
- Tunisia, Mr. Sabri Bachtobji
- Syrian Arab Republic, Mrs. Khawla Yussef
- Bolivia, Ms. Ins Valeria Carrasco Alurralde
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mrs. Rita FRENCH
- Portugal, Mr. Mr. Martins
- Bangladesh
- Yemen, Mr. Ali Mohamed Saeed Majawar
- Algeria, Mr. Rachid Belahan
- Japan, Mr. Shiota Takahiro
- Eritrea, Mrs. Zebib Gebrekidan
- Lebanon, Ms. Rana EL Khoury
- Canada, Ms. Leslie E. Norton
- Niger, Mr. Laouali Labo
- Sri Lanka, Ms. Dayani Mendis
- India, Mr. Arindam Bagchi
- United States of America, Mrs. Michelle Taylor
- Uganda, Mr. Marcel Robert Tibaleka
- Liechtenstein, Mr. Daniel Batliner
- Namibia, Ms. Yvonne Dausab
- Morocco, Mr. Nasser Bourita
- People's Democratic Republic of Laos, Mr. Latsamy Keomany
- Bahrain, Ms. Fatima Ibrahim Aldosari
- Sierra Leone, Mr. Samuel Saffa
- Human Rights Watch, Ms. Lucy McKernan
- NGO Research Institute, Ms. Anne Herzberg
- Center for Global Non-Killing, Mr. Christophe Barbey
- Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Ms. Cheya Katele
- Ma'onah Association for Human Rights and Immigration, Ms. Sofia Losikova
- United Nations Organization, Mr. Hillel Neuer
- Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy (MIFTAH), Ms. Khadeja Ibrahim
- Article 19 – International Center Against Censorship, Mr. Callum Birch
- Al-Haq, Law in the Service of Man, Shahd Qaddoura
- State of Palestine (right of reply), Mr. Ibrahim Khraishi
- Israel (right of reply), Mr. Nathan Chicheportiche
- Mr. Omar Zniber, President of the Human Rights Council (Closing Speech)
– ID on the report of the Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua –
SPEAKERS:
- Mr. Jan-Michael Simon, Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua
- Nicaragua (as the relevant country), Ms. Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina
- Luxembourg (on behalf of Benelux), Mr. Mark Bichler
- Latvia (on behalf of NB8), Ms. Dace Cildermane
- Costa Rica (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Christian Guillermet Fernandez
- European Union, Mr. Rocco Polin
- Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Shatha Adel K. Alahmadi
- Ecuador, Ms. Patricia Mara Borja Hidalgo
