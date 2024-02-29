Repression in Russia and the death of Alexei Navalny: joint statement to the OSCE, February 2024.

Madam President,

I am making this statement on behalf of the following 39 participating States, including those that on 28 July 2022 invoked the Moscow Mechanism for Threats to the Implementation of Human Dimension Provisions posed by Violations and Abuses of Human Rights in Russian Federation. These countries are: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and my country Lithuania.

The report under the Moscow Mechanism clearly showed the complete disregard of the Russian Federation for its OSCE commitments in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The report determined that a decade of legislative reforms in Russia has completely changed the scope of Russian civil society, cutting it off from foreign and international partners, suppressing independent initiatives, stifling critical attitudes towards the authorities, silencing the media and suppressing political opposition. .

Such internal clampdowns on human rights and fundamental freedoms helped the Russian Federation prepare the ground for its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past two years, the Russian authorities have further strengthened domestic repression in an apparent attempt to silence all voices of opposition.

The sudden and tragic death of prominent opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony, after years of detention in poor conditions which, according to UN experts, amounted to torture and ill-treatment, as well as unjust detention and the use of of excessive force against people peacefully mourning his death, foreshadows a grim level of state repression. In this context, we call on Russia to immediately release those unjustly detained and immediately launch a full, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Alexei Navalny's death in custody. We were relieved that the body of Mr. Navalnys was finally released to his family; we call on Russia to respect their wishes.

In accordance with international law, states must take all necessary measures to protect the life and health of individuals deprived of their liberty. However, according to numerous testimonies, the situation of political prisoners in Russia is dire. While in custody, they face the ongoing use of torture and ill-treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, and threats of sexual abuse by law enforcement officers. Many, as in the case of Alexei Navalny, are imprisoned in conditions that may amount to torture and ill-treatment, including prolonged detention in punitive isolation cells in cold and humid conditions, deprived of access to adequate medical care that leads to the deterioration of their condition. health. Political prisoners are also removed from public view, denied access to their lawyers, and denied contact with family and loved ones.

We are particularly concerned about Russian opposition politician and long-time champion of OSCE principles, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for simply speaking truth to power by criticizing the Kremlin's war against Ukraine . Despite having a serious medical condition as a result of two poisoning attempts, since September 2023 he has been held in solitary confinement in a Siberian prison. We continue to stand with Evgenia Kara-Murza and support her efforts to raise Vladimirs case.

We reiterate our call to the Russian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Vladimir Kara-Murza and all political opposition activists, human rights defenders, journalists and other media actors, including: Oleg Orlov, head of the organization Nobel Prize winner for human rights Memorial sentenced on February 27 to 2.5 years in prison for allegedly discrediting the Russian military, former Moscow deputy Alexey Gorinov, sentenced to seven years for a series of anti-war statements; Maria Ponomarenko, sentenced to six years for spreading so-called fake news about the Russian military; Alexei Vladimirovich Moskalyov, sentenced to two years on charges of actions aimed at discrediting the armed forces after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school; Dmitry (Dima) Aleksandrovich Ivanov, sentenced to eight years and six months on charges of spreading false information about the deployment of the Russian armed forces; as well as Ilya Yashin, Olga Smirnova, Alexandra Skochilenko, Boris Kagarlitsky, Yuri Dmitriev, Igor Baryshnikov, Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva, Ivan Safronov and many, many others.

We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the denial of human rights of LGBTI persons and the fact that any actions perceived as support for individuals belonging to these groups are criminalized by the authorities in Russia.

We will continue to remind the Russian Federation of its international obligations and commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the principles and commitments of the OSCE, which it has willingly signed.

We reiterate our call on the OSCE to continue to pay attention to the most critical issues in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia, which continue to seriously undermine democratic stability, peace and security throughout the OSCE region -'s and can have even more unpredictable. national and international consequences.

We express our deep admiration and our strong support for the members of Russian civil society who, despite extremely difficult conditions and the constant threat of attack and arrest, continue to work for a free and democratic Russia, respecting the rights of human, the rule of law, and committed to our collective peace and security.

Russia must stop its relentless attacks and repression against dissidents, independent journalists and ordinary citizens exercising their freedom of expression. Policies aimed at suppressing civil society will have devastating long-term consequences. There is no future in violence. There is no future in repression.

I thank you.