International
Repression in Russia and the death of Alexei Navalny: joint statement to the OSCE, February 2024.
Madam President,
I am making this statement on behalf of the following 39 participating States, including those that on 28 July 2022 invoked the Moscow Mechanism for Threats to the Implementation of Human Dimension Provisions posed by Violations and Abuses of Human Rights in Russian Federation. These countries are: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and my country Lithuania.
The report under the Moscow Mechanism clearly showed the complete disregard of the Russian Federation for its OSCE commitments in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The report determined that a decade of legislative reforms in Russia has completely changed the scope of Russian civil society, cutting it off from foreign and international partners, suppressing independent initiatives, stifling critical attitudes towards the authorities, silencing the media and suppressing political opposition. .
Such internal clampdowns on human rights and fundamental freedoms helped the Russian Federation prepare the ground for its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past two years, the Russian authorities have further strengthened domestic repression in an apparent attempt to silence all voices of opposition.
The sudden and tragic death of prominent opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony, after years of detention in poor conditions which, according to UN experts, amounted to torture and ill-treatment, as well as unjust detention and the use of of excessive force against people peacefully mourning his death, foreshadows a grim level of state repression. In this context, we call on Russia to immediately release those unjustly detained and immediately launch a full, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Alexei Navalny's death in custody. We were relieved that the body of Mr. Navalnys was finally released to his family; we call on Russia to respect their wishes.
In accordance with international law, states must take all necessary measures to protect the life and health of individuals deprived of their liberty. However, according to numerous testimonies, the situation of political prisoners in Russia is dire. While in custody, they face the ongoing use of torture and ill-treatment, including sexual and gender-based violence, and threats of sexual abuse by law enforcement officers. Many, as in the case of Alexei Navalny, are imprisoned in conditions that may amount to torture and ill-treatment, including prolonged detention in punitive isolation cells in cold and humid conditions, deprived of access to adequate medical care that leads to the deterioration of their condition. health. Political prisoners are also removed from public view, denied access to their lawyers, and denied contact with family and loved ones.
We are particularly concerned about Russian opposition politician and long-time champion of OSCE principles, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for simply speaking truth to power by criticizing the Kremlin's war against Ukraine . Despite having a serious medical condition as a result of two poisoning attempts, since September 2023 he has been held in solitary confinement in a Siberian prison. We continue to stand with Evgenia Kara-Murza and support her efforts to raise Vladimirs case.
We reiterate our call to the Russian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Vladimir Kara-Murza and all political opposition activists, human rights defenders, journalists and other media actors, including: Oleg Orlov, head of the organization Nobel Prize winner for human rights Memorial sentenced on February 27 to 2.5 years in prison for allegedly discrediting the Russian military, former Moscow deputy Alexey Gorinov, sentenced to seven years for a series of anti-war statements; Maria Ponomarenko, sentenced to six years for spreading so-called fake news about the Russian military; Alexei Vladimirovich Moskalyov, sentenced to two years on charges of actions aimed at discrediting the armed forces after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school; Dmitry (Dima) Aleksandrovich Ivanov, sentenced to eight years and six months on charges of spreading false information about the deployment of the Russian armed forces; as well as Ilya Yashin, Olga Smirnova, Alexandra Skochilenko, Boris Kagarlitsky, Yuri Dmitriev, Igor Baryshnikov, Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva, Ivan Safronov and many, many others.
We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the denial of human rights of LGBTI persons and the fact that any actions perceived as support for individuals belonging to these groups are criminalized by the authorities in Russia.
We will continue to remind the Russian Federation of its international obligations and commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the principles and commitments of the OSCE, which it has willingly signed.
We reiterate our call on the OSCE to continue to pay attention to the most critical issues in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia, which continue to seriously undermine democratic stability, peace and security throughout the OSCE region -'s and can have even more unpredictable. national and international consequences.
We express our deep admiration and our strong support for the members of Russian civil society who, despite extremely difficult conditions and the constant threat of attack and arrest, continue to work for a free and democratic Russia, respecting the rights of human, the rule of law, and committed to our collective peace and security.
Russia must stop its relentless attacks and repression against dissidents, independent journalists and ordinary citizens exercising their freedom of expression. Policies aimed at suppressing civil society will have devastating long-term consequences. There is no future in violence. There is no future in repression.
I thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/repression-in-russia-and-the-death-of-alexei-navalny-joint-statement-to-the-osce-february-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nothing Phone (2a) revealed ahead of March 5th release: Everything we know so far
- Repression in Russia and the death of Alexei Navalny: joint statement to the OSCE, February 2024.
- PM Narendra Modi unveils projects worth 17,500 crores in Madhya Pradesh
- What is the title of honorary general? Here are the rules of the law
- Biden's executive order bans the sale of US data to China and Russia. Good luck
- Hollywood Village is doing something special to support local firefighters, men and women, who risk their lives to keep us all safe | Sports
- The Julianne Moore Structured Dress Is a Modern Touch
- Empirical evaluation of the response ability of ChatGPT in natural sciences and engineering.
- Pfizer RSV vaccine protects older adults over two seasons
- French actor Godrèche condemns the “incestuous” film industry during a historic Senate hearing
- Boys hockey: Bears clip Stillwater 5-1, faces Hill-Murray for section title | Local
- Bollywood stars arrive in Jamnagar for Ambani's pre-wedding bash