Advent International acquires Brazilian hair care brand Skala Cosmticos





Global private equity fund Advent International has bought Cosmticos scalea vegan hair care brand based in Uberaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Founded in 1986, Skala is one of the fastest growing brands in the Brazilian beauty sector, with an annual expansion of around 30% in recent years. it's The fourth largest hair care brand in Brazil and one of the leading brands in the hair mask category. According to Advent, StairsIts products are present in more than 45% of Brazilian homes and the company exports its products to over 40 countries. The transaction, the financial details of which have not been disclosed, will enable Stairs to expand its production capacity and distribution network as well as to increase the presence of brands in international markets. Our partnership with Advent will help accelerate Scala's growth in both domestic and international markets, allowing us to advance important agendas such as operational excellence and innovation at scale, said Antonio Sousa, who directed Stairs as CEO for the past eight years. As part of the agreement, Ciro Gazola will take on the role of chief executive. Former president and CEO of Caloi, Cyro Gazola has deep experience in the Brazilian consumer goods sector, including 22 years at Procter & Gamble. Stairsis current for executives including former CEO Antonio Sousa, and Maria Claudia Lacerda and Publio Emilio Rocha will remain as shareholders and join the company's Board of Directors along with Advent professionals and two other industry experts, Alberto Carvalho, former CEO of Procter & Gamble in Brazil. , and Andrea Mota, former Executive Director of O Boticrio. In the beauty care sector, funds managed by Advents have invested in Californian hair care brand Olaplex; Orveon, a beauty group including bareMinerals, Buxom and Laura Mercier; and Parfums de Marly, a French perfume company.

