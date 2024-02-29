Flashpoint and the British Academy will host the international OSINT symposium





On February 29, Flash point announced that the company will collaborate in a public-private partnership with the British Academy and Kings College London to host an invitation-only open source intelligence (OSINT) symposium. Intelligence experts from Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States and other NATO security partners will be joined by expert panelists to discuss the growing international profession of open source intelligence (OSINT) as a tool for cooperation, collaboration and decision advantage for joint ventures. They will also discuss sector-specific knowledge related to government, the private sector, NGOs, journalists and academic or research institutions. Set against the backdrop of Sweden's formal accession to NATO amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the spread of violence across the Middle East, and growing concerns about threats to critical commercial and civilian infrastructure in cyber, space and at sea – this timely event will explore the key geopolitical risk and cyber threat landscape of 2024 and the key concerns associated with allies of the free world. Additionally, speakers will share defensive security and threat awareness tactics to strengthen societal resilience and resilience to hybrid warfare campaigns. WHAT:Symposium on the International Field of Open Source Business Intelligence co-hosted by Flashpoint and the British Academy at Kings College London WHERE:Kings College London, Strand Campus WHEN:March 13, 2024 2:30-4:00pm GMT HOSTS, PRESENTERS AND PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE: Swedish Defense University: Per Thunholm, former Deputy Director of the Intelligence Coordination Department at the Swedish Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian Center for Defense Reforms: Oleksandr Danylyuk, Chairman and Development Leader of the Joint Intelligence Committee of Ukraine

European Marshall Center: Martin Schuster, International Program Manager for the Partnership for Peace Consortium

RAND Europe: Ruth Harris, Director of Defense and Security, former NATO Headquarters and SHAPE Joint Capabilities Advisor

Royal United Services Institute (RUSI): James Byrne, Director of the Open Source Intelligence and Analytics Research Group

Center for Defense Studies, Kings College London: Hillary Briffa, Asst. directory

Flash point: Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Global Security, former senior official in the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Kings College London: David Gioe, Department of War Studies at Kings College London, former CIA officer

Guest reporters covering national security, foreign affairs and technology developments fromThe Economist,The Wall Street Journal,Forbes,and others.

