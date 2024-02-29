Convocation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism on Civilian Prisoners: Joint Statement, February 2024

Madam President,

I am making this statement on behalf of the following 45 participating countries: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Serbia, Switzerland , Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the Member States of the European Union.

Today, our delegations will send the following letter to ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci, invoking the Moscow Mechanism, with the support of Ukraine, as we continue to have concerns about violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law of man after Russia's large-scale war. aggression against Ukraine, especially in relation to the arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian Federation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation, with the support of Belarus, launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. This extended occupation took place against the backdrop of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, since 2014, has violated Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending into its territorial waters. .

In 2022 and 2023, 45 OSCE delegations, after bilateral consultations with Ukraine in the framework of the Vienna Mechanism (Human Dimension), were invoked in paragraph 8 of the Moscow Mechanism (Human Dimension). As a result of these calls, OSCE participating States received the reports of independent expert missions, which confirmed our common concerns about the impact of the occupation of the Russian Federation and its acts of war, violations and abuses of human rights. human rights, as well as international violations. humanitarian law in Ukraine.

We remain particularly alarmed by the findings of expert missions that some of the violations constitute war crimes and that some violations may amount to crimes against humanity.

As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine enters its third year and Russia's illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol enters its eleventh year, we continue to witness human suffering on a horrific scale. and shocking reports of violations of international humanitarian law. and international human rights law, many of which may constitute the most serious international crimes.

A number of reliable sources, including expert missions of the Moscow Mechanism, ODIHR and the UN, as well as civil society organizations, have reported that the Russian Federation has arbitrarily detained large numbers of civilians in Ukraine. According to these sources, Ukrainian civilians have become victims of arbitrary detentions, abductions, abductions and other forms of arbitrary deprivation of liberty, including cases of enforced disappearances. Many of them remain detained or considered missing, as their whereabouts are unknown.

The OSCE itself has faced the unacceptable detention of three officials of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, who have been held in Russian captivity for nearly 700 days, despite repeated calls for their release.

Initial detention of Ukrainian civilians takes place in parts of Ukrainian territory controlled or temporarily occupied by Russia, often in makeshift and unofficial detention sites. Civilian prisoners are then said to be transferred to other countries within the occupied territory or deported to the Russian Federation or other countries where they are held in detention facilities. In many cases, civilian detainees are held incommunicado.

Those arrested include representatives of Ukrainian local authorities, humanitarian volunteers, human rights defenders, other members of civil society, journalists, media actors, members of the clergy, teachers and ordinary citizens.

In most cases, civilians are detained without being informed of the reasons for their detention and without communicating information about their whereabouts. For this reason, the location and status of civilian detainees has proved difficult to ascertain, with information about their circumstances unclear or denied altogether.

According to the testimony of victims and witnesses, Russia's actions against civilian prisoners are characterized by a profound disregard for human dignity, including the use of torture, sexual violence and ill-treatment. Civilian detainees have not been given access to a lawyer and the ICRC has been denied access to them. They have also described deplorable detention conditions, including severely overcrowded cells, poor access to sanitation and a lack of medical care.

We are deeply concerned about the severity and frequency of these violations and abuses. We are particularly alarmed by reports of cases of summary executions of civilians in Russian custody.

We recall that OSCE participating states have pledged to respect the right to freedom and to refrain from arbitrary arrest or detention.

We emphasize that deprivation of liberty in violation of the fundamental rules of international law, if carried out as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population, may constitute a crime against humanity.

We also recall that the prohibition of torture is a mandatory norm of international law without territorial limitation, which applies at any time and in any place.

We further note that the 2020 OSCE Tirana Ministerial Decision on the Prevention and Eradication of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment reminds all participating States that, inter alia, prolonged incommunicado detention or detention in secret places may facilitate the commission of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and may in itself constitute a form of such treatment.

Deeply concerned by the continuing effects of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, particularly on the civilian population, the delegations of Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland , France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, after bilateral consultations with Ukraine under the Vienna Mechanism, are referred to the Moscow Mechanism (Human Dimension) under paragraph 8 of that the document.

We request that the ODIHR ask Ukraine if it will invite an expert mission to build on previous findings and determine the facts and circumstances related to possible violations of relevant OSCE commitments, violations and abuses of rights of man, and violations of international humanitarian and international human rights. rights law, as well as possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity, related to or resulting from the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian Federation; and to collect, consolidate and analyze this information with a view to providing recommendations, as well as providing information to relevant accountability mechanisms, as well as national, regional or international courts or tribunals that have, or may have in the future , jurisdiction.

We also invite ODIHR to provide any relevant information or documentation arising from any new expert mission to other appropriate accountability mechanisms, as well as national, regional or international courts or tribunals that have or may have jurisdiction over it the future.

