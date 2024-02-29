As part of the NSW governments focus on road safety, all drivers driving a foreign license will now have a maximum of six months to convert to a NSW license if they want to reside in the state and stay in road.

The tightening of overseas license use removes a loophole left in place by the Liberal-National government that required only new arrivals to NSW from July 1, 2023 to convert their license within six months of being here.

Under the Regulation changes announced today, anyone who has been driving on an overseas licence, regardless of when they arrived in NSW, will also be required to switch to a NSW licence. Existing residents will have 12 months from tomorrow to undertake this process.

The loophole of previous governments meant thousands of drivers racked up demerit points but remained beyond the reach of NSW authorities.

In one case, a driver racked up more than 35 demerit points, a result unimaginable for almost seven million other drivers in NSW.

Many drivers – some of whom have spent years on foreign licenses – will need to pass a practical driving test to get behind the wheel. Others whose licenses are from countries that have road systems more compatible with NSW will simply need to convert their licence.

In the five-year period between 2018-2022 there were 23 fatal crashes and 468 serious injury crashes involving an out-of-state licensed driver or rider in NSW.

According to preliminary data from 2023, another five fatal crashes involved drivers or riders who did not have out-of-state licenses.

Drivers who used a foreign license before July 1 last year and want to stay on the road must now obtain a NSW license by March 1, 2025.

This timeframe will allow Service NSW sufficient time to process tests and licences, whilst still handling the normal flow of provisional and learner license tests.

To absorb the growing demand, Service NSW has opened a Driving Test Center at Macquarie Fields, a second dedicated driver testing center alongside one in St.

Roads Minister John Graham said:

The changes announced today aim to ensure the safety of all seven million drivers on our roads. More NSW licensed drivers will improve the standard of driving in NSW and therefore safety in general.

The former government talked tough in this area, but what they left behind was an easy job, backseat security, compromise that erased the challenge in this space.

This regulation change means that no one will be able to drive for years on NSW roads without being subject to the NSW license system. The government will not compel people with impunity to raise bad points.

When everyone comes under the same set of rules then safety is increased, but for combative rule breakers who have had a place to hide behind overseas licenses, they will now face the full force of NSW law.

Minister for Customer Service Jihad Dib said:

Settling in a new country can be quite a challenge, so Service NSW is making the driver's test as quick and easy as possible by opening another dedicated center to help new arrivals, as well as local residents to get out on the road faster.

The new Macquarie Fields Driver Test Center will guide temporary visa holders through every step of the process to get them on the road as quickly and importantly as safely as possible.