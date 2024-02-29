



SARASOTA COUNTY The Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) was unanimously awarded Accredited Agency Status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) at a hearing in Orlando on February 27, 2024 by meeting criteria established through self-assessment and voluntary accreditation of CFAIs program. SCFD is one of approximately 35 internationally accredited agencies in the state. “Accreditation is about the ability to better serve our community and continuous improvement,” said Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis. “Best practices in the fire service are reflected in the accreditation process. Our team has and will continue to work to ensure we are providing the best possible service while protecting our team members.” The women and men of the Sarasota County Fire Department do an outstanding job serving our community every day, and in achieving international accreditation, the department further demonstrates its commitment to providing the highest standards of service and measured response in world that conform to industry best practices for firefighters and emergency services, said Director of Emergency Services Rich Collins. The CFAI accreditation model is recognized worldwide as a measure of excellence in fire service and demonstrates the SCFDs commitment to a high level of service to Sarasota County and a commitment to continually evaluate service delivery, performance and opportunity for improvement internally. The process included a third-party verification and validation by a team of peers to assess the departments' self-assessment and ensure compliance with 250 performance indicators. This is a tremendous accomplishment for this department, completing the detailed and exhaustive process demonstrates our commitment to public safety and the community we serve, said Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun. The international accreditation process and the Commission for International Fire Accreditation is also a commitment to it future of the department, as it requires continuous planning and improvement in our response that will directly benefit the residents and visitors of Sarasota County. Accreditation status is held for five years, and the process is voluntary. To continue accredited status, SCFD will submit annual compliance reports to CFAI and complete the full reaccreditation process in 2029. About the Sarasota County Fire Department: The Sarasota County Fire Department is an internationally accredited all-hazards response department that protects life and property through fire prevention, fire suppression, emergency medical services and special operations response serving Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota. without incorporating. Sarasota County prohibits discrimination in all services, programs or activities. View the full policy at scgov.net (keyword: ADA Compliance).

