Budget set for next year





The budget for the next financial year has already been decided.

The council met from 16:00 on Wednesday February 28 in the City Hall. The budget is in line with the city's ongoing plan for a more dynamic, healthy, vibrant and connected Sunderland, alongside providing support and assistance to residents with a cost of living crisis. Support was given for a 4.99 (five) per cent rise in Council Tax and includes two per cent for the social care provision to help pay for services for older and vulnerable people. The remaining 2.99 percent supports other day-to-day services such as recycling and waste collection, street lighting and parks. The tax funds around 16 (16 per cent) of every 100 in the council's services budget with the majority of funding coming from government grants. The agreed budget for services for the next 12 months is 806.5 million. Like other councils across the country, Sunderland is seeing increasing demand and cost pressures on care services. More than a quarter of the daily budget (27 per cent) is now for social care services for adults – ten years ago this was 17 per cent of the services budget. Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councilor Graeme Miller said: “As in previous years, we have worked hard to ensure that this is a positive Budget which allows us to get on with our ambitious social and economic regeneration plans for the city, ensuring we continue to protect and support our most needy residents.” In November, the council's three political group leaders wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer outlining their concerns over budgets and spending pressures. To help balance the budget, the council is using 9 million in reserves and introducing almost 7 million (6.673 million) in savings and efficiencies. The Budget is investing an extra £21 million in children's and adult services to help protect vulnerable residents and cope with rising cost and demand pressures. Cllr Miller said: “We will continue to invest in our city, we will continue to invest to protect the most vulnerable people in our city and we will continue to invest in services that our residents tell us are important to them, like working with our partners to tackle anti-social behavior and increase community safety. “Rising council tax remains a difficult decision for all councils and not one we take lightly. If we don't increase council tax, we will have to cut services and reduce our investment in our key priority areas. This would mean cuts to services for those most vulnerable within our communities. “This increase represents an increase of 1.05 pence per week for a Band A property or 1.57 pence per week for the average Band D property. Although we would rather not increase our council tax, it remains the lowest in Tyne and Wear and, indeed, the lowest in the wider North East region.” Alongside services, new investment of nearly £60m was agreed at the meeting, including the redevelopment of Bishopwearmouth Crematorium, improvements to sports and leisure centers and updates to the vehicle fleet, plant and equipment. These are in addition to the city's larger plan, which will see more than £600m invested over the next four years – investments include works at Riverside Sunderland and the completion of a high-level footbridge, the House of Culture project and regeneration in the Coalfield and Washington Areas. The budget was approved with 42 votes in favor and 22 in favor.

