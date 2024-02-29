International
Australian spy chief under pressure to name 'treasonous' politician accused of working with foreign regime spies
Australia's government faced angry demands on Thursday to appoint a “treasonous” former politician accused by Canberra's top spy of “selling out” the country to a foreign power.
In an extraordinary public revelation, Australia's director-general of security, Mike Burgess, said a team of spies from an unnamed country had cultivated and recruited a former Australian politician.
“This politician sold out his country, his party and his former colleagues to advance the interests of a foreign regime,” the spy chief said in a speech in Canberra on Wednesday.
Australia is a member of “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing group that includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand — making it a juicy target for operatives from countries such as China and Russia.
Burgess, who heads the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said the unnamed former politician had been recruited “a number of years ago”.
He had even proposed bringing a member of the prime minister's family into the “spy orbit”, a plan that did not go ahead, he said.
However, the former politician organized an overseas conference in which spies posing as bureaucrats targeted participants for recruitment, eventually obtaining security and defense information from an academic, Burgess said.
The statements fueled speculation in the media and requests for the identification of the former politician.
“The problem is, if he doesn't name it, then there's a cloud hanging over everybody else,” Conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB.
“If you're putting that detail out there as Mr. Burgess has done, I think it's incumbent upon you to either give a little bit more criteria or a little bit more of a hint as to who the person might be.”
“The former politician is a traitor”
Former Australian Conservative treasurer Joe Hockey said all lawmakers were tainted by the revelation.
“The former politician is a traitor told national broadcaster ABC.
It is “inconceivable” that the politician could be allowed to “walk off into the sunset without revealing his name or reputation,” he said.
The Burgess revelation had “dishonored” all politicians, said Hockey, who was also Australia's ambassador to the United States for four years until 2020.
“He shouldn't do that if he's not going to name that person — it's absurd, it's absolutely absurd.”
Hockey echoed this sentiment on social mediawriting that Burgess “should nominate that person rather than potentially taint all those who have served their country.”
Defense Minister Richard Marles said he did not know the former politician's name.
“I respect what ASIO has done here in terms of putting this story in the public domain but also maintaining the confidentiality of the facts around it, and there could be many reasons why that should happen,” he told reporters.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he would not “give a second thought” to the ASIO boss.
“I know Mike Burgess, I work with Mike Burgess and I know he wouldn't have said that without good reason and he wouldn't have said it that way unless he felt it was absolutely necessary,” he said. .
In his speech in Canberra, Burgess said a foreign intelligence service unit, called “Team A”, had made Australia its “priority target”.
The unit had targeted Australians with access to “privileged information” on social networking sites using “fake, English personas” and promising cash rewards, he said.
“Spies pose as consultants, bounty hunters, local government officials, academics and think tank researchers, claiming to be from fictitious companies such as Data 31,” he said.
“If a target takes the bait, spies try to move the conversation to an encrypted messaging app. Another step might involve offering to travel overseas to meet in person.”
Burgess said he wanted to let the other country know that his spies had been kidnapped and that the unit's team leader had confronted Australia's spies.
According to the Reuters news agency, Australia introduced foreign interference laws in 2018, with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull saying the “primary purpose” of the legislation was to expose alleged Chinese interference.
ABC reported that Chinese-Australian businessman Di Sanh Duong was sentenced on Thursday to almost three years in prison for allegedly trying to influence a former federal minister, marking “the first person to be convicted of planning to commit an act of foreign interference”. .
|
