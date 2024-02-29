Russian space officials say air leak on International Space Station poses no danger to its crew





MOSCOW (AP) — Russian space officials on Wednesday acknowledged a persistent air leak from the Russian segment of the International Space Stationbut said it posed no danger to his crew. State corporation Roscosmos said specialists were monitoring the leak and crews were regularly carrying out work to find and fix possible leakage points. There is no threat to the crew or the station itself, said a statement carried by Russian news agencies. The Roscosmos statement followed comments by Joel Montalbano, NASA's station project manager, who noted on Wednesday that the leak in the Russian segment has increased, but stressed that it remains small and does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew or vehicle operation. As the space station ages, the crew must spend more time repairing and maintaining it, Roscosmos said. Russian space officials first reported a leak in the Zvezda module in August 2020, and later that year Russian crew members located what they believed to be its source and attempted to fix it. In November 2021, another possible flow point was found in a different part of the Russian section of the station. Both Roscosmos and NASA have said the leak posed no danger to the crew and did not affect operations at the station. There were also other defects. In October, coolant has leaked from a backup external radiator for Russia's new Nauka (Science) science laboratory, although its main thermal control system was operating normally and space officials said the crew and station were not in danger. This incident followed coolant leaks from the Russian spacecraft parked at the station. In December 2022, coolant leaked from a Soyuz crew capsule docked at the station, and another similar leak from a Progress supply ship was discovered in February 2023. A Russian investigation is over that these leaks likely resulted from impacts by small meteoroids, not manufacturing defects. The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, is now one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbital post until 2030. The stations current crew consists of NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral OHara, European Space Agency Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

