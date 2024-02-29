Nova Scotia's budget includes more spending on health care, mild tax relief

Finance Minister Allan MacMasterhas delivered his government's third budget, a document that continues massive spending on health care but also puts a squeeze on the cost of living as the province approaches an election year.

The budget unveiled Thursday includes revenue of $15.8 billion against spending of $16.5 billion. As usual, health care spending absorbs the lion's share, reaching $7.3 billion with construction projects included. This is 44 percent of all government spending.

But in recognition of the cost-of-living challenges residents face, MacMaster announced the province will begin indexing personal income tax brackets, the personal basic amount and some non-refundable tax credits to Nova Scotia's rate of inflation on Jan. January 2025.

“The cost of living has become top of mind for people as we experience some of the highest increases in inflation in 30 years,” MacMaster said in his budget speech at Province House.

“The No. 1 demand from Nova Scotians in this year's budget consultation was for tax relief. Madam Speaker, they're going to get it.”

Government officials say the changes will amount to an average savings of $69 to $259 per person in 2025, depending on their tax bracket. Average savings will increase to between $231 and $863 in 2028.

The Conservatives are touting it as the biggest tax cut in the province's history, and Premier Tim Houston called it “a tremendous form of tax relief,” though MacMaster tried to temper expectations while speaking to reporters.

“I will grant you that in the first year, the amounts are not as important as they will be over time,” he said.

“I want to be very transparent.”

Provincewide school lunch program

The government also responded to long-standing calls for a provincial school lunch program, allocating $18.8 million to begin work on a four-year program.

An Education Department official said the expansion will begin in September with all primary schools in the province. The timeline could be accelerated, however, if the province can secure a funding agreement with the federal government.

MacMaster's budget also includes the continuation of another trend under the Conservative government: income assistance rates remain frozen for the third year in a row for some recipients, a move that amounts to a cut when inflation is factored in.

On Wednesday, the government announced a one-off payment of $150 to income support recipients who do not qualify for a previously announced disability supplement. This supplement will provide an extra $300 a month starting in April for people who cannot work and are not currently on the Disability Support Program and make up 60 percent of income assistance clients.

Houston noted that on Wednesday the government increased the amount of money people on income assistance who are working can keep by $100 without clawing back. The Prime Minister told reporters that his preference is to help people enter the workforce.

“We want those people who are able to work to rejoin the workforce,” he said. “There are significant needs in the economy for workers.”

The new disability supplement is part of $102.3 million the government will spend to make changes to the program in response to a settlement in a human rights case that challenged the way the province accommodated and cared for people with disabilities. limited.

“We're always going to try to do more,” MacMaster said.

The opposition says more money is needed to fight poverty

Opposition leaders said that the minister did not try hard enough with this budget.

“I know we're going to have a generation of Scots stuck in poverty because of this government's inattention to their issues and concerns,” Liberal leader Zach Churchill told reporters.

The indexing of tax brackets and the school lunch program are positive steps that opposition parties have advocated for, Churchill said, but the province can afford to go further. He called on them to reduce the HST from 15 percent to 13 percent.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said families across the province would greet the news of a school lunch program “with a sigh of relief,” but she said it doesn't come close to meeting the needs of the poorest people in the province.

With the continued refusal to index the income assistance rates to the rate of inflation, Chender said the government's view on the matter is clear.

“They ignore the systemic causes of poverty, frankly. They ignore the ways in which the government has created poverty through policy choices and they insist on doing the same again.”

Failure to do more to help people out of poverty will result in increased costs elsewhere, such as in the health care system, Chender said.

500 new lease additions

Other social measures in the budget include previously announced support for temporary, supportive and affordable housing as the province continues to grapple with record job vacancies and record homelessness and rent increases.

The government will spend $2.4 million to create 500 new rental extensions and is adding $5 million to a program that helps low-income homeowners work on their property.

There is a $7.1 million increase in permanent funding for transition homes and women's centers, a response to a recommendation from the House Measures Committee, which brings total annual funding to $16.9 million.

On the health care front, the government is increasing funding for Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Center by $360.7 million.

There is $184.3 million to help address wait times and access to diagnostic testing and surgery. Continued development of electronic patient health records will receive $75.6 million and more money for cancer care.

Funding for doctors reaches $1.2 billion.

The budget includes $36.2 million for a previously announced plan to create universal mental health and addictions care through a new insured services program.

There's also money announced Wednesday to cover technology-based care for people living with diabetes.

The budget estimates the decision to drop the provincial portion of the HST on new purpose-built, multi-unit apartment developments will cost up to $100 million a year, a move officials expect will lead to “an increase in easily” of construction growth.

The first $15 million in a three-year commitment to expand cellular service across the province is also included in this budget.

Childcare $10 a day in 2026

Along with the school lunch program, the government is seeking continued funding of the affordable child care agreement with Ottawa, which aims to bring the average cost down to $10 a day by 2026.

A plan that Premier Tim Houston announced earlier this month to give job offers to all graduates of bachelor of education programs in Nova Scotia is factored into this budget. This measure, along with other steps to address operational pressures in the P-12 system through salary increases for existing teachers moving up the pay scale and licensing improvements will cost about $28 million.

How representative the budget is of the government's current plans remains to be seen.

The Conservatives spent more than $1 billion in 2023-24 outside their budget on a long list of projects and in response to issues such as homelessness, fires and floods, something MacMaster has said he was able to do because revenues have exceeded forecasts by a wide margin.

Revenue has been boosted by higher-than-expected personal income tax and the HST, as the province's population continues to grow. Although the budget predicts further population growth, the pace of growth is expected to slow. Finance officials say population growth is expected to slow from four percent to 2.3 percent.

“We don't expect the population to grow the way it did immediately after the pandemic,” MacMaster said, adding that the challenge of finding housing could affect the numbers.

The government projects a surplus of $40 million for the 2023-24 budget year, which is coming to a close.

Net debt for 2024-2025 is expected to exceed $20 billion for the first time. The government is projecting deficits for each of the next four years, although previous fiscal years under the Conservatives started with projected deficits closed with surpluses.

