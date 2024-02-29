Baruch College Again Dominates Rotman International Business Competition







Fifth year in a row wins best student trade event in the world For the fifth year in a row, Baruch College students won the Rotman International Business Competition (RITC), beating out teams from 40+ universities across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The winning team of Gabriele Bernardino, Niccolo Fabri, Kevin Griffin, Shawn Roy and Gal Weitz from the Master of Financial Engineering (MFE) program won five out of six cases and set a new all-time record at the February 21 event hosted by the University of Toronto. Jarrod Pickens, PhD, the team's head coach, is a professor of mathematics in the Baruchs Weissman School of Arts and Sciences. This year, the competition featured an innovative set of RIT Decision Cases based on real-world conditions and delivered on the RIT Market Simulator platform allowing teams to compete by identifying trading opportunities in a wide range of realistic simulated scenarios. This competition is extremely rigorous and requires sharp skills, quick but accurate decision-making and unwavering confidence, said Dan Stefanica, PhD, co-director of the Master of Financial Engineering program at Baruch Colleges. Like professional athletes, the Baruch team is well prepared and shows up to win every time. Stefanica added, After winning this year's competition, the first reaction of our students was that they now want to help prepare the next Baruchs team for RITC in 2025. This is the spirit of the Baruch MFE team. Unbroken winning streak Baruch has claimed first place at the RITC eight times, winning the races in person in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2024, as well as the virtual races in 2021, 2022 and 2023. This year RITC featured 200 student traders from 43 universities in 12 countries who participated in various simulated market challenges that include commodity trading, algorithmic forecasting, liquidity risk, electricity and options trading. MFE's program partner, Virtu Financials sponsored our students' participation at RITC. According to Stefanica, MFE students are actively recruited for careers as quantitative traders at such proprietary trading firms as IMC Trading, Virtu Financial and CTC, or hedge funds including AXQ Capital, Citadel Securities and Squarepoint Capital. Learn more in connection with the Baruch Colleges MFE program. # # #

