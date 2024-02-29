Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, death toll reaches 30,000





Palestinian factions, some of which have been at odds for nearly two decades, are meeting in Moscow to discuss forming a new government just days after the Palestinian Authority government resigned. Here are some key things to know: Fatah: The Palestinian faction is a political party. Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO): The organization is a coalition of parties that signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1993. The Fatah political party dominates the PLO. Palestinian Authority (PA): The interim Palestinian government that was established in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after the signing of the 1993 agreement known as the Oslo Accords. The Fatah political party dominates the AP. However, the PA has become deeply unpopular among Palestinians and is seen as corrupt and unable to provide security in the face of regular Israeli military incursions. It is also under great pressure from the United States to reform. Hamas: The militant group is following the talks, according to Russian media. It is not part of the PLO and does not recognize Israel. It won the 2006 legislative elections in the occupied territories and has ruled Gaza ever since. Can Hamas unite under the PLO: Incorporating Hamas, along with other factions that are outside the PLO, is an essential step for PLO reform and revival, said Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC. Otherwise, the PLO cannot legitimately claim to be truly representative. If Hamas joins the PLO, will it automatically recognize Israel: Despite the PLO's recognition of Israel, Hamas joining the bloc does not mean it will automatically recognize it, Elgindy said, adding that it could and likely would limit the kinds of concessions the PLO could make in any future process. diplomatic with Israel. You remember: Hamas has said in the past that it is willing to accept a Palestinian state in territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war, but has ruled out recognizing Israel. What is the objective of the meeting in Moscow: The objective of the two-day talks is to unite factions under the Palestine Liberation Organization and form a new government in the Palestinian Authority (PA), according to a Fatah spokesman. However, Elgindy says the main obstacles to Hamas joining the PLO would be how much power it would gain in the group and how to deal with its weapons and fighters. The negotiations will require Fatah and Hamas to relinquish some power in the interest of national unity. CNN's Abbas Al Lawati, Matog Saleh and Celine Alkhaldi contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-news-02-29-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos