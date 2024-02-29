Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill draws international condemnation after being passed by parliament





ACCRA, Ghana — A bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ people in Ghana and their supporters drew international condemnation on Thursday after it was passed by parliament, with the United Nations calling it deeply troubling and calling for it not to become law. In a statement, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner's Office, said the bill expands the scope of criminal sanctions against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people simply because they are who they are and threatens criminal penalties against those who are perceived as their allies. Consensual same-sex behavior should never be criminalized… The bill, if it becomes law, will be corrosive and have a negative impact on society as a whole,” she said. The bill, which was voted down by the West African nation's parliament on Wednesday, was first introduced three years ago. It criminalises relationships, sexual activity and public displays of affection between members of the LGBTQ+ community. It also targets their supporters and the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ related activities. Those convicted could face up to a decade in prison. The bill has been sent to the president's desk to be signed into law. Ghana is generally considered to be more respectful of human rights than most African countries, but since the legislation passed parliament, international condemnation has increased. The United States said it was deeply concerned by the bill, saying it threatens the freedom of speech of Ghanaians, and is seeking a review of its constitutionality, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday. In a radio interview, the attorney-general and minister of justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, said he would not advise the president to sign a bill that did not adhere to the constitution. Audrey Gadzekpo, president of the Center for Democratic Development, a rights group, said she would continue to advocate to overturn the bill, including going to court. LGBTQ+ people in Ghana say they are concerned about the safety of those around them, such as health providers, as well as themselves. The passing of this bill shows me and all Ghanaians that our politicians do not respect our democracy. They don't respect our constitution, nor do they respect the many international rights treaties that Ghana has signed over the years, one odd person, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, told The Associated Press. I don't know how much longer I can continue to live in a country that has criminalized me, she said. ___ Associated Press writers Misper Apawu in Accra and Sam Mednick in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.

