Putin warns West risks nuclear war with Russia if troops enter Ukraine warExBulletin



Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual State of the Nation address on Thursday issuing clear nuclear threats to the West, even as he assured Russians that their country could emerge victorious from the war in Ukraine and prosper economically there.

The Kremlin cast the speech as a campaign platform that reveals nothing less than Putin's vision for Russia's future ahead of March elections in which he faces no serious competition for a fifth term in office.

But the Kremlin leader made no mention of the vote as he mixed hostility with optimism in a two-hour-plus speech to Russia's Federal Assembly that affected the most The now 2-year war in Ukraine in its opening moments.

Putin warned that if Ukraine's Western backers deepened their involvement in the war, such as sending troops, the consequences for the “occupiers” would be “tragic” and risk the start of a nuclear war.

“They must understand that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory,” Putin said, apparently referring to the increasingly lethal Western weapons being offered to Kiev. “What they are now suggesting and scaring the world with, all this raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization.”

The remarks came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron said Western countries should not be ruled out deployment of ground troops in Ukraine. NATO allies, including the United States, publicly rejected the suggestion.

Putin denied recent US accusations that Russia intends to launch nuclear weapons into space as designed by US “demagoguery” and an American election-year stunt. to lure Russia into arms negotiation talks.

He also accused the West of deliberately dragging the Soviet Union into a self-destructive arms race and vowed that Russia would be smarter this time.

“Our task is to develop a military-industrial complex in a way that increases the country's scientific, technological and industrial potential,” Putin said.

Home Affairs and a Russian version of the GI Bill

As he has done in the past, Putin defended the Russian economy's ability to withstand Western sanctions over the war, praising a decade-long government effort to protect the Russian market, even as he acknowledged there was still work to do. to make.

The Kremlin leader unveiled a list of long-term goals from increasing the national birth rate and workers' wages to improving production in agriculture and industry. It sometimes felt like an echo of the much talked about but rarely implemented five-year economic plans at the height of the USSR.

Much of the speech was devoted to a series of new government programs aimed at improvement Russians' lives with Putin promising more money for families, children, schools and small and medium-sized businesses.

Putin also announced a program similar to the US GI Bill for Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine, calling them the country's “new elite” destined to fill the future ranks of business and government.

If there were concerns about how the Russian government could afford both war and social costs, they remained unspoken.

Applause from increasingly concerned dignitaries kept coming.

The fight for a silent majority

As he has done throughout the conflict, Putin insisted that Russians were united behind the war effort, despite growing evidence of divisions and war weariness.



Yuri Kadobonov/AFP via Getty Images

An anti-war politician who was gaining popularity heading into a presidential election campaign was disqualified by the election commission, which said there were irregularities in the signatures collected to put his name on the ballot.

The death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny under mysterious circumstances in a remote Russian prison colony earlier this month has only drawn further global attention to the government's crackdown on anti-war sentiment.

And families of civilians mobilized for the war effort in 2022 have become increasingly vocal with calls to bring their loved ones home from the front.

It seems they are not alone.

A new one independent survey suggests that a large majority of Russians 75% would support Putin signing a peace deal “tomorrow”.