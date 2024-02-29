International
Hunt tries to boost revenue as OBR cuts scope for tax cuts in Budget | Budget 2024 (spring)
Jeremy Hunt's scope to make tax cuts in the next few weeks' budget has been further reduced this week, according to Treasury sources, leaving the chancellor to consider emergency measures to boost revenue.
The latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) are said to have given the chancellor less fiscal room than expected, prompting her to consider unexpected tax increases such as the removal of non-core tax status.
Hunt received the latest forecast this week and will receive another on Friday outlining how much he can spend on tax cuts while remaining on track to meet his debt reduction target.
The chancellor is considering reducing spending forecasts after the election to help pay for his tax cuts now, despite warnings from economists that such plans would be unattainable. Sources said he had ruled out allocating more money to public services, despite polls suggesting that could be more popular than tax cuts.
Downing Street declined to comment on reports that Hunt was considering copying Labor's plan to scrap or reduce non-dom status, a move that could raise £3.6bn a year. A spokesman said: The Chancellor has previously spoken about having a UK tax system that is competitive. I have nothing else to add.
Sources close to the budget process confirmed that several emergency measures to raise money were under consideration, including changes to nondom status.
Labor has promised from 2015 to end or limit the tax exemption, which allows people who live in the UK but are domiciled elsewhere for tax purposes to avoid paying tax on assets held in other places.
Rachel Reeves was planning to use the money raised to pay for measures including more evening and weekend doctor appointments. If Hunt uses that money to pay for the tax cuts, it will leave the shadow chancellor to decide whether to stick with Tory tax cuts or keep her previous spending promises.
Removing non-state status is one of several moves the Treasury has to consider at the last minute to pay for the Hunts planned tax cuts. Bloomberg reported Thursday that he may copy Labour's idea of extending a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, although such a move is said to be low on his list of preferred ways to raise money.
The chancellor is under pressure from Downing Street to deliver pre-election tax cuts, but has seen the OBR's regular public finance forecasts turn steadily gloomier in recent weeks.
The OBR has concluded that a weaker growth outlook and higher interest payments on debt mean Hunt has less room to maneuver than he thought at the time of November's autumn statement. After the autumn statement, the OBR calculated that the chancellor could spend another £13 billion a year and still be able to hit his target for falling debt as a percentage of gross domestic product five years down the line.
Another measure being considered is reducing the amount of money that will be spent on public services after the elections. The government has penciled in a 1% increase in real terms for departmental spending in each year of the next parliament. Hunt is considering reducing it to 0.75%, which would mean cuts of around 20% for vulnerable departments such as local government and justice.
Sources close to Hunt said on Thursday that the biggest budget cuts were on the agenda and any increase in public spending was ruled out. This is the opposite of where we are now, said one.
