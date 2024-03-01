Communities share 9,000 funding for 80th D-Day celebrations





To help communities in North Lincolnshire celebrate their 80sth On the anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the Battle of Normandy in June 2024, funds have been allocated to groups to support their commemorative plans. Community groups, town and parish councils and voluntary organizations can apply for up to 250 each. Thirty-nine groups from across North Lincolnshire have been awarded funding. D-Day marks the historic date, June 6, 1944, of the largest sea, air and land invasion ever assembled and executed in history. It was the beginning of the Allied operations that ultimately helped end World War II. Clr Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for adults and health said: We are extremely proud to be able to allocate specific funds to our communities to commemorate this monumental anniversary. It is essential that we continue to mark these great events of the past and remember the importance of D-Day in the history of war and enable people to honor the sacrifices made all those years ago. Community groups that have received funding are: Worlaby Recreation Committee for a Remembrance Ceilidh in Worlaby Village Hall on Friday 7th June – 250

West Butterwick Parish Council for a family day out at West Butterwick Village Hall and Recreation Ground on Saturday 8th June – 250

Kirmington and Croxton Parish Council for a 1944 themed street party in Kirmington – 250

Burringham Parish Council for a commemorative event in Burringham on Thursday 6th June – 250

North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Center for a weekend of military reenactment at the site of RAF Hibaldstow from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June – 250

Royal British Legion Scunthorpe for laying the old standard and raising the new Union Flag at the Cenotaph and St Lawrence's Church on Thursday 6th June – 250

North Killingholme Fittie Lands Charity Afternoon Tea at the Ashbourne Hotel, North Killingholme on Sunday 9th June – 250

Saxby All Saints Parish Council for a village fete at Saxby Hall on Saturday 8th June – 250

West Halton and Coleby Village Hall for several events at the Village Hall on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th June – 250

Belton Parish Council for a commemorative event at Belton War Memorial and Belton School on Saturday 8th June – 110

South Ferriby Village Hall for Family Afternoon Tea on Sunday 9th June – 250

Elsham Parish Council for a BBQ and Ceilidh at Elsham Village Hall on Saturday 8th June – 250

Scawby Sunbeams Playgroup for a craft session in Scawby Village Hall on Saturday 22nd June or Thursday 27th June – 250

Barnetby le Wold Parish Council for a community get together at Barnetby Village Hall and recreation ground on Saturday 8th June – 250

St Marks Amcotts Community Group for a 40s Night at St Marks Church on Thursday 6th June – 250

Burton-upon-Stather Heritage Group for a 1940s day of dancing, picnicking and fun at Burton Village Hall and Green near the Ferry House Inn on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June – 250

Redbourne Parish Council for a commemorative event on Sunday 9th June – 250

Messingham Village Hall for afternoon tea on Thursday 6th June – 250

Royal British Legion Winterton for a memorial event at Winterton Rangers/All Saints Church on Thursday 6th June – 250

Northern Activities Afternoon Tea at St Norberts Church, Crowle on Monday 3rd June – 216

Owston Ferry Parish Council for a film SHOW and pepper memorial service at the Recreation Field on Saturday June 8 – 250

Epworth Town Council for a 1940s Style Singer at The Thurlow, Epworth on Thursday 6th June – 250

Appleby Parish Council for a fish and chip supper at Appleby Village Hall on Saturday 8th June – 250

Gunness Village Hall for an afternoon community concert on Sunday 9th June – 250

Wootton Village Hall Music Party (1940s Band) Saturday 8th June – 250

Broughton Town Council for 80 th D-Day Anniversary Event Thursday 6th June – 250

New Netherland parish Council Afternoon Tea at New Holland Community Center Saturday 8th June – 250

Scunthorpe Ramblers for a walk and picnic afternoon tea on Sunday 9th June – 250

Keadby with Althorpe Parish Council for community tea and street decorations – 240

Kirton in Lindsey City Council for family activities at Diamond Jubilee Town Hall on Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th June – 250

Thornton Curtis Parish Council for Afternoon Tea in St Lawrence Church Community Hall on Saturday 8th June – 250

Brigg Angels WI Events Community Group for afternoon tea event at The Angel Ballroom on Sunday June 9 – 250

Brigg Town Council for 1940s event and lantern lighting in Market Place and Millennium Green on Thursday 6th June – 250

Barton upon Humber Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club for a curry evening including family and guests at Barton Club Cricket Thursday 6th June – 250

Barton upon Humber Town Council D-Day themed Old Town Market in the Market Place on Saturday 1st June – 250

Haxey Parish Women's Institute 1940s Dance at Haxey Memorial Hall Saturday 8th June – 250

Haxey Parish Council for wooden soldiers around Haxey on Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th June – 250 Two applications are still pending: 2 n.d Brownies Brownies Afternoon Tea with Film and Quiz at Phil Grundy Community and Sports Center Tuesday 6 June – 250

All Saints Church, Cadney for a Silver Band Concert on Friday 7th June – 250

