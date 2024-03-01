Construction of the $1.4 billion Pittsburgh International Airport terminal is “60 percent” complete.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh International Airport officials provided an update Thursday on its $1.4 billion terminal project.

The journey towards the completion of the new terminal is well underway. Officials said that for now, everything is going according to plan

“We're just getting ready to break ground on the full building. That means the entire building envelope is close to completion,” said Paul Hoback, Allegheny County Airport Authority chief development officer.

Construction of the $1.4 billion terminal is moving forward.

“We just passed 60 percent complete with construction,” Hoback said.

Officials said the vision for the new terminal is about efficiency, from the time you step out of your car to the moment you take your seat on the plane. To make this happen, it's out with the old and in with the new.

“This terminal is 30-some years old. Many parts, equipment and systems of the terminal are long past their useful lives,” Hoback said.

According to officials, taxpayers will not have to foot the entire bill.

“The financing is essentially covered by our airline partners,” Hoback said. “They have been unanimous supporters of this project. There is not one dime of local taxpayers or state taxpayers going into this project.”

The big question now is when the new terminal will see its first passengers.

“We're moving toward an opening date of 2025,” Hoback said.