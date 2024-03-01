The latest PEI budget is revealed, with no end in sight for deficits

The PEI government has managed to slightly reduce its projected deficit for 2023-2024, but its forecasts for the next two years show much higher losses.

Finance Minister Jill Burridge presented the provincial operating budget to the PEI legislature on Thursday. Her second budget as minister foresees revenues of $3.15 billion and planned expenditures of $3.23 billion.

The budget projects a deficit of $85.5 million for the current budget year, down from $97.6 million estimated last spring.

Deficits for the next two years, however, are expected to be almost $60 million higher than the government projected a year ago.

“We are working again to balance,” Burridge told the media before presenting the budget. “The need to invest in key areas means we will return to balance at a slower pace.”

Some of these “investments” come in the form of:

$10 million to work with nonprofit groups and housing cooperatives to build new affordable housing units and keep existing ones on the market.

$10.5 million in additional spending on developing medical homes, although the target date to put 30 of them in place has been pushed back from later this year to next spring.

An additional $6.2 million for health care recruitment.

$36.2 million to continue development of UPEI's new medical school over the next year, which includes $9.9 million in new funding.

$4.5 million to raise wages for workers in private long-term care and community care homes.

$1.1 million to introduce a child benefit in PEI for families, similar to the federal child benefit, starting in January 2025. This will be a means-tested program for families with net incomes below $80,000, who will receive up to 30 dollars per month per child.

In total, the combined deficit estimate for the three fiscal years from 2023 to 2026 has risen from $187.1 million last year to $230 million.

PEI's finance minister admits her new budget is more of the same Now we know how the PEI government plans to spend public money this year. The budget, presented on Thursday, gives more money to health care, housing and education. Finance Minister Jill Burridge spoke to CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

The increase in net debt to GDP remains manageable, Burridge said. It will increase from 27.4 percent in 2023-24 to 29.5 percent in 2025-26.

Income taxes are lower than expected

Without a recalculation of the sales tax owed to the province through the HST, the deficit in 2023-2024 would have been much higher.

How will PEI's 2024 budget affect Islanders? Health care, education and housing were some of the biggest items in the PEI government's budget for 2024. CBC's Kerry Campbell looks at what it means for Islanders.

Personal and corporate income tax assessments were revised down from last May by more than $30 million. The recalculation of sales tax owed to the province, however, added more than $60 million to the revenue.

With the province's population growing at a record pace, personal and corporate income taxes are expected to return to a steeper growth curve in 2024-2025.

The rise in personal income tax will come despite changes the government says will lower taxes for individual islanders.

The basic personal exemption will increase from $13,500 to $14,250. Tax rates for the first four tax brackets will also be reduced.

The government estimates that these changes will mean $14.6 million less in revenue for the province.

Another $90 million for health care

As has been common in recent years, the largest increase in PEI government spending will be on health care.

Health care spending rose over a billion dollars in 2023-2024, and spending in the coming year will add about $90 million to that.

The province has added another $65.9 million to the Health PEI budget, a 7.3 per cent increase that will bring its total for 2024-2025 to $963.8 million.

The Department of Health and Welfare, in percentage terms, is seeing an even bigger increase. Another $24.2 million in spending will bring that budget to $162.1 million, a 17.5 percent increase.

The province lists a number of programs that are part of those increased expenses.

$10.5 million more for patient medical homes.

$9.9 million more for UPEI's medical school.

$7.1 million for more doctors and residency sites.

$6.2 million to improve recruitment of health care professionals.

$4.9 million for new supports for seniors.

$4.5 million to move toward pay equity for long-term care workers in the private and public sectors.

More teachers, school bus drivers

Education, the province's second-largest department, will see another $28.5 million in spending, an increase of 7.0 per cent.

In the new spending, the bulk goes to more frontline workers, such as teachers and school bus drivers, with another $7 million allocated.

'They don't know what to do' and other things opposition MPs say about the PEI budget The last provincial operating budget is out and it should come as no surprise that the Green Party and Liberal Party are not big fans of it.

Continuing to implement $10-a-day child care, along with support for operators to create new spaces, adds another $4.3 million.

The George Coles Scholarship, for Island students pursuing post-secondary programs, will increase from $3,000 to $3,200.

The province will also create a vision care program for elementary school-aged children and add $1 million to the school lunch program.