Hundreds to be resettled in Aberdeen after Raac | concrete found Aberdeen





Hundreds of people are being evacuated from their homes in Aberdeen after the discovery of potentially collapsing concrete. Panels made from autoclaved reinforced aerated concrete (Raac) were found in around 500 houses in the Balnagask area of ​​Aberdeen, including 364 council properties, in 2023. An independent structural engineer report on the presence of Raac in a representative sample of properties recommended that council tenants be moved to alternative accommodation within the city as soon as possible. The council received the report on 22 February and it was considered by Aberdeen City Council's urgent business committee on 29 February. Councilors accepted a recommendation from council officers that tenants be permanently rehoused and have written to council tenants, as well as landlords and private tenants, to update them on the situation. Raac: the pressure test shows the risk posed by concrete with a risk of crumbling video Miranda Radley, convener of the communities, housing and public protection committee, said: This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone living in a property affected by Raac, but the council will do everything we can to support our tenants during at this extremely challenging time. . These are people's homes and we need to make sure we support our tenants but also engage with landlords and private rented tenants to keep them informed about this issue. The council said 299 of the 364 council properties were occupied by council tenants and the remaining 140 of the approximately 500 properties affected were privately owned. Officials are now exploring options for the long-term sustainability of the site, which include remedial works or demolition, and a detailed assessment will be presented to the council within six months. The council has written to council tenants inviting them to meet with a housing and support officer at their home. She has also contacted landlords and private tenants to let them know the current position and offer them a meeting with a housing and support officer to discuss their housing options. The committee has agreed to allocate an initial 3 million to cover the resettlement program. Concerns about Raac emerged in 2023, prompting governments and councils across the UK to assess buildings for its presence.

