Global news leaders affirm support for journalists in Gaza





The letter, coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) with the support of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), demonstrates strong and unified support for colleagues reporting from Gaza todeadliest conflict for journalists ever documented. For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza, overwhelmingly the only source of on-the-ground reporting from inside the Palestinian territory, have worked in unprecedented conditions, the letter says. These journalists, who the international news media and the international community rely on for information about the situation inside Gaza, continue to report despite great personal risk. The letter reminds the international community that journalists are civilians and authorities must protect journalists as non-combatants, according to international law. A total of at least 94 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war; THEmost of them (89) were Palestinianskilled by the Israeli army. Signatories include branches from Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, India, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additional signatories are welcome. Contact CPJ to add your organization, including signatory name, title, and organization name. Read the full letter: We, the undersigned, stand united with Palestinian journalists in their call for safety, protection and freedom to report. For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza, overwhelmingly the only source of on-the-ground reporting from inside the Palestinian territory, have worked in unprecedented conditions: at least 89 have been killed in the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more journalists than have been killed in a single country in an entire year. These journalists, who the international news media and the international community rely on for information about the situation inside Gaza, continue to report despite great personal risk. They continue despite the loss of family, friends and colleagues, the destruction of homes and offices, constant displacement, communication disruptions and shortages of food and fuel. Journalists are civilians and Israeli authorities must protect journalists as non-combatants under international law. Those responsible for any breach of that longstanding protection must be held accountable. Attacks on journalists are also attacks on the truth. We are committed to protecting the safety of journalists in Gaza, which is essential to protecting press freedom everywhere. Signatories 1. Kim GodwinPresident, ABC NEWS 2. Phil ChetwyndGlobal News Director, French Media Agency 3. Hossam CanaanEditor-in-Chief, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed 4. Shiro NakamuraPresident, Asahi ShimbunJapan 5. Julie The paceExecutive Editor, Associated Press 6. Simon Spanswickchief executive, Association for International Broadcasters (AIB). 7. snow TurnessCEO, BBC news 8. mark ThompsonChairman and CEO, CNN worldwide 9. Daoud KuttabGeneral Director, Community media networkJORDAN 10. Branco BrkicEditor-in-Chief, daily MaverickSouth Africa 11. Alia IbrahimCo-Founder / CEO, drawerLebanon 12. Wrapped up Wrongeditor, Financial Timesuk 13. Catherine WINEEditor-in-Chief, of Guardianuk 14. Aluf BennEditor-in-Chief, Haaretz 15. Geordie GreekEditor-in-Chief, of Independentuk 16. sandy Prieto-RomualdezChairman, Group of applicant companiesPhilippines 17. Deirdre WeldonManaging Director, former Deputy Editor, of Irish Times 18. Rachel Corpchief executive, ITNuk 19. Andrew Dagnelleditor, ITV Newsuk 20. Terry TangInterim Executive Editor, Los Angeles Times 21. Rameeza NizamManaging director, Nawaiwaqt GROUPPakistan 22. Pamela SittonGroup Managing Editor, Nation Media GroupKENYA 23. Rebekah BlumensteinPresident, Editorial, NBC News 24. DAVID Remnickeditor, The New Yorker 25. morn SulzbergerPublisher, New York Times 26. Martha RamosPresident, World Editors Forum / Editor-in-Chief, Mexican Publishing Organization 27. Hans VreEditor-in-Chief, Group of PostmenEstonia 28. Alan Rusbridgereditor, Prospect Magazineuk 29. Ritu KapoorCEO, QuintINDIA 30. Maria RessaCEO and Co-Founder, Rappler Inc. 31. Alessandra GalloniEditor-in-Chief, Reuters 32. Enjoy MakungaEditor-in-Chief, SowetanSouth Africa 33. Dirk KurbjuweitEditor-in-Chief, mirror 34. Wolfgang KrachEditor-in-Chief, Sddeutsche ZeitungGermany 35. Sally BuzzbeeExecutive Editor, Washington Post 36. Vincent PeyrgneCEO, World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Download the open letter to journalists in Gaza.

