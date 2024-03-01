Scripps olive oil wins awards from the International Olive Oil Competition





Vivian Monteiro '23 holding a bottle of Scripps 2023 Olive Oil with her award-winning label design On November 10, 2023, Scripps held its biennial Olive Harvest event, a sustainability tradition dating back to 2012. Each harvest, olives from Scripps' beloved trees are collected by the community and processed into olive oil. During the 2023 event, nearly 200 members of Scripps, Claremont Colleges and the greater Claremont community came together to harvest nearly 1,200 pounds of olives. The afternoon after the harvest, the olives were sent to a mill in Ojai to begin the olive oil production process. November's olive harvest produced 15 liters of award-winning oil. The olive oil was submitted to the 2024 Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Oil Competition, where it won two medals: a gold medal for taste in the category of medium olive oils produced from olives of the Mission variety and a bronze medal for art and illustration. Scripps Olive Oil previously won a silver medal in 2022 from the same competition, as well as two bronze medals in 2020. The Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition judges oils on a 100-point scale based on fruit, intensity, complexity and harmony. The 2024 competition featured entries from 198 manufacturers in 19 different countries, including Algeria, Chile, France, Italy, Japan and Turkey. Considering the high level of competition, recognition at the Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition is a significant and special achievement for our entire community. It is a true testament to what we can achieve when we come together, a demonstration of our unique combination of strength and spirit. The fruit from our Mission olive tree is a product of its environment, and given our incredible campus culture, I am not at all surprised that our olive trees would produce fantastic oil, says Landscape Operations Manager Joya Salas, who presented olive oil for review. in the competition. Harvest is a welcome celebration of tradition and bonding for students, staff, faculty and community members who look forward to sitting under the trees to enjoy the relaxing and meditative act of picking olives. It's an opportunity to have fun working toward a common goal, which strengthens the bonds of our community as many Scripps traditions have a way of doing, she continues. I always look forward to seeing everyone sitting together chatting during harvest. We're often on the move from place to place and don't always allow ourselves time to stop and enjoy our stunning campus and dynamic community. The harvest also strengthens our connection and respect for our environment and its natural resources. In addition to its importance in highlighting sustainability at Scripps, Olive Harvest also serves to highlight talented artists and designers in the community. Scripps holds a label design contest each harvest, and the 2023 contest received entries from 20 students, alums and staff members. The winning design, which won the bronze medal at the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, was contributed by artist and graphic designer Vivian Monteiro 23. The illustration depicts a Scripps student harvesting olives. Through this design, says Vivian, I wanted to acknowledge the special tradition of students picking olives. It's a much-loved tradition and I've never seen that process illustrated on any of our labels before! The student pictured wears a cap and gown and climbs a ladder, letting all who see this bottle know that buying Scripps College olive oil is a contribution to a haven of learning and growth. Scripps 2023 olive oil has a refined golden color and a delicate, complex, yet distinctive aroma. Limited quantities of the oil will be sold in 200mil bottles on Friday, March 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scripps Bowling Green.

