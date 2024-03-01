International
DOJ: 3 Mississippi prisons controlled by gangs – National and international news – ENJ 29 Feb 2024 –
DOJ: 3 Mississippi prisons controlled by gangs.
Congress moves to extend the funding deadline again to avoid a shutdown.
Gaza: More than 100 killed as Israeli soldiers fire on civilians waiting for aid.
NATIONAL NEWS
DOJ: 3 Mississippi prisons controlled by gangs
A report by the Department of Justice found deplorable conditions in three Mississippi prisons, the Mississippi Correctional Facility near Pearl in Rankin County, the South Mississippi Correctional Institution near Leakesville in Greene County and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility near Woodville. WCCF is privately run while the other two are state-owned.
The DOJ report finds that chronic understaffing has led to unsanitary and unsafe conditions for both inmates and staff. According to the report, gangs have free rein in prisons, controlling aspects of prison life, large and small. Contraband also flows freely through prisons and incidents of serious violence are not adequately investigated. The three prisons currently house around 7,200 people.
In 2019, ProPublica reported on rampant violence and gang activity at SMCI here. The Marshall Project produced a similar profile of the WCCF herealso in 2019. Both of these reports predate the start of the DOJ investigation in 2020. The DOJ's findings suggest that the harsh conditions reported by ProPublica and the Marshall Project continued at the prisons at least until 2022, when they ended their investigation.
According to Assistant AG Kristen Clarke, which oversees the DOJ's division of civil rights, conditions in all three prisons violate the constitutional rights of inmates. This includes prisoners' 14th Amendment rights, guaranteeing equal protection under the law, and their Eighth Amendment rights, which prohibit cruel and unusual punishment. Clarke said the DOJ is prepared to enforce constitutional protections and work with MDOC to correct identified problems. “Our work makes clear that people do not abandon their civil and constitutional rights at the prison door,” Clarke said.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Congress moves to extend the funding deadline again to avoid a shutdown
The House has passed a temporary stopgap measure to fund the federal government for another week and avoid a partial government shutdown. Currently 6 of the spending authorizations are set to expire at midnight on Friday, including spending on federal transportation, housing, agriculture and veterans programs. Another set of spending authorizations will expire on March 8, including funding for the Pentagon. The House of Representatives bill would extend the first term to March 8 and the second to March 22. The bill has now gone to the Senate for a vote.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Gaza: More than 100 killed as Israeli soldiers fire on civilians waiting for aid
Northern Gaza has seen little in the way of food or other humanitarian aid for the past two months. At least 300,000 Palestinians remain in the North, despite orders from the Israeli Defense Forces to evacuate the South. The estimated 1.5 million who were evacuated are faring little better in the south, so many decided to take their chances closer to home.
Earlier this week, The UN reported that Israel is deliberately starving Gaza's 2.3 million civilians, half of whom are children. For the past two months, people in the north have been living on weeds and animal feed. The World Food Program recently announced that it was stopping aid to northern Gazadue to the breakdown of civil order. The IDF has also fired on food trucks heading north.
A similar scenario appears to have played out last night, as thousands of people gathered around an aid convoy to receive food. Gaza Ministry of Health says 112 were killed and over 700 injured. Reports from survivors and the wounded indicate that the IDF opened fire on the crowd, killing and wounding several people. Then the crowd approached the aid convoy again and the IDF fired again into the crowd. Startled by the gunfire, aid trucks then took off, apparently flooding several people.
Israel's explanations of what happened are conflicting. A claim was that IDF soldiers fired on starving civilians whom they said “posed a threat.” Then another claims the deaths were caused by trampling and trucks overturning people that had surrounded them. They now claim that both things happened but in separate incidents. Conflicting reports have Israel's allies in the US scrambling to figure out what happened.
|
Sources
2/ https://nemiss.news/doj-3-mississippi-prisons-controlled-by-gangs-national-international-news-thu-29feb2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Don't women deserve more from fashion?
- DOJ: 3 Mississippi prisons controlled by gangs – National and international news – ENJ 29 Feb 2024 –
- Trump and Biden speak at dueling events on the Texas-Mexico border
- Tina The Tina Turner musical embarks on its first UK and Ireland tour.
- Houston Holi: The Bollywood Neon Glow Holi Party with tickets to Dj Dharak, Friday March 29, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.
- Mouratoglou reveals who he would like to coach
- Scripps olive oil wins awards from the International Olive Oil Competition
- The College Football Playoffs 14-team model could include 3 automatic bids to Big Ten, SEC
- PM Modi to dedicate NTPC's Karanpura project unit to nation on Friday, ET EnergyWorld
- The rivalry between Maryland and Virginia reaches Jeopardy! at the Tournament of Champions
- Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Joe Biden and Donald Trump for their visits to the US-Mexico border in Texas | BBC News