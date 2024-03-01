Boeing agrees to pay $51 million for export violations in China and other countries | Boeing





Boeing said Thursday it had reached a $51 million settlement with the U.S. State Department over multiple export violations, including Chinese employees in China improperly downloading documents related to U.S. Pentagon programs. The State Department said that from 2013 to 2017, three Chinese employees at Boeing facilities in China downloaded technical data involving programs including the F-18, F-15 and F-22 fighter jets, the warning system and E-3 air control, AH- 64 Apache attack helicopter and AGM84E cruise missile. Boeing said there were additional unauthorized downloads of technical data at Boeing and partner facilities in 18 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Morocco, Russia, Singapore, Korea and South, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom from 2013 to 2018. The administrative agreement covers unauthorized exports of technical data and resolves 199 violations of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the state department said. The State Department said the agreement underscores the importance of exporting defense items only pursuant to proper authorization and followed an extensive compliance review by the government. Boeing said it was committed to our trade control obligations, and we look forward to working with the State Department on the agreement. The company added that it was committed to continuously improving its trade controls compliance program. Boeing also engaged in several unauthorized exports of defense material and technical data related to defense programs to a number of countries, including Israel, Turkey and Lebanon, the State Department said. Boeing voluntarily disclosed the breaches, which mostly occurred before 2020, and the government documents did not allege the disclosure of classified material. The department said Boeing cooperated and has incorporated numerous improvements to its compliance program since the conduct in question. The settlement includes a three-year consent agreement and civil penalty of $51 million, of which $24 million will be suspended by the State Department so that Boeing can use the funds for compliance enhancement measures to strengthen its program of compliance. For at least two years, Boeing will hire an external compliance officer to oversee the deal, which will also require two external audits, the State Department added.

