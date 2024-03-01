Nicholls Institute of Global Communication recipients are recognized for the International Conservation Project





THIBODAUX, Department of Mass Communication of La. Nicholls has chosen nine students will be part of the Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute for Global Communication in its inaugural year. These candidates are participating in an international public relations campaign for the Cross River Gorilla Project, a group focused on protecting the Cross River gorillas in Cameroon. Part of the team will travel to the UK to present their work at a dinner, with a panel of communications specialists and their project client. The team is featured in Students Against Species Extinction tidings, a group of student volunteers around the world that highlights university students who are making an impact on the conservation of endangered species. Their group and Nicholls State University are highlighted along with the University of Newcastle and the University of Edinburgh in SASE Foundation website. This cross-cultural communication project is an opportunity for students to learn about other cultures while pursuing Nicholls' mission to help with environmental issues. The Spring 2024 fellows of the Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute for Global Communication are: Bethany Leonard; Houma; chief strategist

Catherine Clement; Thibodaux; Event Coordinator

Gabrielle Chaisson; Thibodaux; Account Executive

Treneice Balls; Luling; Creative Director

Lance Jones; New Orleans; Staff member

Sally-Anne Torres; Denham Springs; Staff member

Skylar Neal; Houma; Staff member

Wesley ONeal; Central; Staff member

Amelia Sandie; Brighton, England; Staff member Event Coordinator and Mass Communication Senior Catherine Clement said, The Mass Communication Department at Nicholls has allowed me to experience so many opportunities for which I am very grateful. The support that I know I will always receive from my classmates and professors has allowed me to become more confident in my abilities and realize my goals. This opportunity to work with the University of Newcastle and the Cross River Gorilla Project is one that I am most excited about. Environmental communication is something I've always had a passion for, and being able to practice it while learning the new skill of international communication is such a unique opportunity that I'm looking forward to. Staff Member and Mass Communication Senior, Amelia Sandie was born and raised in Brighton, England, and is an international student-athlete for the Nicholls State University women's basketball team. Sandie said, I am so blessed to be a part of this team. It combines both cultures that I have experienced: British and American. I think it's a great way for people to not only learn new things about education, but to work with people from different cultures and backgrounds, something that has definitely shaped me into the person I am today. Nicholls State University's Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute for Global Communication is a program that will connect Nicholls to the world by providing a global communication facility that will assist its local community, faculty, staff and students. The institute was created and funded by Dr. Brian Matherne, a Houma physician, and his daughter Kellie Daniels, a lecturer in public relations and corporate communications at the University of Newcastle in England, to honor his longtime mother Nancy Sanderson Matherne, a native of the United Kingdom. longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish and the first female member of the Terrebonne Parish School Board. To learn more about investing in the Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute for Global Communication at Nicholls State University, contact [email protected] or visit nichollsfoundation.org to directly benefit the organization or department of your choice. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, February 29, 2024 MEDIA CONTACT: Payton Suire Coordinator for Media Relations and Publications, 985.448.4141 OR [email protected]

