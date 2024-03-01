99 lives lost on waterways this summer | Royal Life Saving Society

Published on March 1, 2024

The Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll recorded 99 drowning deaths across Australia between 1 December 2023 and 29 February 2024. Tragically this is a 10% increase on the 90 drowning deaths recorded last summer and a 5% increase on 5-year average of 94 drowning deaths.

We always remain mindful of the people whose lives have been lost or affected by drowning, including the many families affected by the loss or long-term injury of a loved one.

The highest number of drowning deaths were recorded in New South Wales (30, a 17% decrease from last summer), Victoria (27, a 23% increase from last summer) and Queensland (22, an increase 57% from last summer).

Males remain overrepresented, consistent with annual drowning trends. Over a quarter of all summer drowning deaths were among people age 55 and older. Ten children (0-14 years old) drowned this summer, 66% more than the same time last year.

Similar to previous years, drowning deaths occurred most frequently at beaches and rivers/streams. Compared to last summer, drowning deaths at ocean/harbor sites increased, while pool drownings decreased.

Summer drowning trends 2023/24:

26% of all drowning deaths occurred during the week between Christmas and New Year.

26% of people who drowned were seniors aged 55 and over.

10% were children aged 0-14.

7% were related to flooding (Queensland and Victoria).

All States/Territories reported an increase in drownings compared to last summer, except New South Wales, ACT and SA.

10% were reported as overseas tourists on holiday in Australia.

Many drowning deaths occurred in patrolled, isolated locations, including beaches, rivers, lakes and dams.

Consistent patterns of drowning deaths in unpatrolled open water locations, including rivers, lakes and beaches, underscore how important swimming skills are. This summer has highlighted again that children who miss school become teenagers and adults at increased risk of drowning.

While summer drowning rate numbers are useful for tracking drowning deaths over time, Royal Life Saving cautions against relying on one summer's data alone to make important decisions about policy, funding or programmes. drowning prevention.

Chief Executive of Royal Life Saving, Justin Scarr, commented: “Action must be guided by long-term patterns which demonstrate the critical importance of essential swimming and water safety skills, lifeguard services and systems and focused drowning prevention efforts in the community.”

Royal Life Saving is advocating long-term investment to ensure everyone in the community has access to safe places to swim all year round, including community pools, particularly at a time when many pools are closing and community infrastructure is being lost .

Royal Life Saving wants everyone to enjoy the water safely, follow these five safety tips to stay safe:

Always supervise children around water

Avoid alcohol around water

Wear a life jacket when boating and fishing

Familiarize yourself with the terms

Avoid going alone

Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Number and Report

The Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Charge Panel was updated daily over the summer (1 December 2023 to 29 February 2024).

Royal Life Saving has produced a summer drowning report as of February 29, 2024. The report includes state breakdowns and comparisons with previous years. The number of summer drownings is available here:

https://www.royallifesaving.com.au/research-and-policy/drowning-research/summer-drowning-toll

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia's research, education and advocacy work in drowning prevention and water safety is supported by the Australian Government.

Note to editors

Note that these are provisional numbers, based only on what is reported in the media. We know that about 30 percent of all drowning deaths go unreported, especially those that occur in the home environment and in the elderly. The numbers will change with coronial inquests and the official number of summer drowning deaths will be reported in the National Drowning Report 2024 published in September.

