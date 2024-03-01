International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Russian attack targets more Ukrainian towns and villages KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kiev officials say Russian forces are pushing hard against more Ukrainian towns and villages in eastern and southeastern Ukraine as Moscow tries to add to its current advantage in weapons and troops. Ukraine said Thursday it has shot down 13 Russian warplanes this month, despite Russia's apparent offensive momentum on the ground. Russian forces have pounded several Ukrainian defensive positions, deploying overwhelming amounts of artillery and troop numbers in an attempt to hit the defensive lines at the target points. Russia's gains have been small, slow and costly. Young South Korean doctors resist back-to-work orders SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government is making a last-ditch call for junior doctors to end a walkout just hours before a Thursday deadline or risk suspension of their medical licenses and prosecution . Thousands of medical interns and residents have been on strike for about 10 days to protest the government's push to increase medical school enrollments. Government officials warned that the strikers would face legal consequences if they did not return to their hospitals by Thursday. As of Wednesday night, about 9,076 of the country's 13,000 medical interns and residents were not at their workplaces, according to the Ministry of Health. Pakistan swears in new parliament amid chaotic scenes ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's National Assembly swore in newly elected members Thursday in a chaotic scene as allies of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan protested what they claim was a rigged election. Lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chanted repeatedly “Stealer of votes!” after Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to form the government, entered the lower house of parliament with his brother Nawaz Sharif. Both are former prime ministers. The new government will face challenges, including an increase in militant attacks and energy shortages; as well as an ailing economy that will force Pakistan to seek another bailout from the International Monetary Fund.' Fresh from a cholera outbreak, Zambia declares drought a national emergency HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has declared the country's debilitating drought a national disaster and emergency. In an address to the nation on Thursday, Hakainde Hichilema said 84 of the country's 116 districts have been affected by prolonged drought. The declaration provides a legal basis to mobilize more resources to combat the humanitarian disaster. The drought has also affected the production of electricity, the president said. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

